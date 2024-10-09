Rahul Gandhi's first reaction to Haryana election loss: 'Will inform EC about complaints'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday reacted to his party's unexpected loss in the Haryana assembly elections saying he would inform the Election Commission about complaints of irregularities from several assembly constituencies. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi(PTI)

"Heartfelt thanks to the people of Jammu and Kashmir - India's victory in the state is a victory of the Constitution, a victory of democratic self-respect. We are analyzing the unexpected results of Haryana. We will inform the Election Commission about the complaints coming from many assembly constituencies. Heartfelt thanks to all the people of Haryana for their support and our Babbar Sher workers for their tireless hard work. We will continue this struggle for rights, social and economic justice, and truth, we will keep raising our voices," he wrote on X in Hindi.

The BJP won the Haryana assembly election after bagging 48 seats in the 90-member assembly. The Congress, which was touted to win the elections, won 37 seats.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference won 42 seats. The BJP won 29 seats. The Congress, NC's ally, won 6 seats.

Congress calls Haryana election results “unacceptable”

The Congress on Tuesday called the Haryana assembly election results “unacceptable”.

Pawan Khera, the party's spokesperson, said the results were tantamount to the defeat of democracy.

Also read: Haryana election results: INDIA bloc allies ask Congress to recalibrate poll strategy

"The results are unexpected and we would even say that they are unacceptable. The kind of complaints that are continuously coming in. There are continuous complaints about our candidate from three districts, Hisar, Mahendragarh and Panipat. Complaints are continuously coming about how some batteries of machines that were 99% showed us losing and in the machines which were not touched, whose batteries were 60-70% shows our candidate winning," he said.

Also read: ‘Casteist people of Jat community…’: Mayawati's theory for BSP's Haryana election debacle

Pawan Khera said the Congress can't accept the defeat of democracy.

"If it is said in one line, this is the victory of the system and the defeat of democracy. We cannot accept this...We are collecting complaints. Our candidates have given complaints to the returning officers there and are still giving them. In the coming days, we will soon go to the Election Commission with all these complaints and register our complaint there. This kind of result was not visible anywhere on the ground. No one can believe that such an unexpected result will come in Haryana. We are all surprised," he added.