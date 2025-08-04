Search
‘Rahul must stop irresponsible remarks’: Rijiju after SC questions Congress leader

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 04, 2025 05:15 pm IST

This comes after the Supreme Court, earlier today, questioned the Congress leader over claims that China had occupied Indian land

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying the latter “must stop irresponsible remarks”. This comes after the Supreme Court, earlier on Monday, questioned the Congress leader over claims that China had occupied Indian land after the clash between the countries' armies in the Yangsi region of Arunachal Pradesh in 2022.

Rijiju said that Rahul had “repeatedly claimed” that China had occupied Indian territory, despite the armed forces, government, and defence ministry stating otherwise.(ANI Grab )
“How does he know the Chinese occupied 2000 square kilometres of land?” the top court asked, while adding that a “true Indian” would not say this.

"When there is a conflict across borders... can you say all this?" a bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih questioned.

Rijiju said that Rahul had “repeatedly claimed” that China had occupied Indian territory, despite the armed forces, the Government of India, and the Ministry of Defence stating otherwise.

“This dispute dates back to before 1962, and there are occasional confrontations during patrolling, something clearly visible in several videos showing face-offs between the Indian and Chinese armies—largely because the boundary remains undemarcated,” PTI news agency quoted Rijiju as saying.

The union minister added that by “asserting” that China had occupied 2000 kilometres of Indian land, Rahul “continues to make baseless statements”.

He said that the government had urged the Wayanad MP to not speak against the nation “without factual backing”. Rijiju added that “there must be a pause in such rhetoric” following the SC's question to the Congress leader.

“We consider ourselves responsible citizens, and Rahul Gandhi is expected to be one as well,” Rijiju said, adding that matters concerning national security must not be discussed in a way that “demoralises the armed forces”.

“I hope that, going forward, Rahul Gandhi reflects on his words, and the Congress Party also reassesses its approach. After the Supreme Court’s remarks, this course correction is not just expected, it is necessary,” Rijiju said, according to PTI.

