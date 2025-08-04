‘Policy of DDLJ’: What Congress said on Supreme Court rapping Rahul Gandhi over China remarks

The Indian National Congress (INC) on Monday responded after the Supreme Court rapped Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against the Indian Army in 2022. Following the top court hearing, the opposition party accused the Modi government of hiding the truth on India's ties with China since the 2020 Galwan clash. The Congress accused the Modi government of adopting a policy of DDLJ - "deny, distract, lie, and justify." The party further added that the BJP-led government is responsible for pursuing "normalisation" with China.(x/@narendramodi)

The top court told Rahul Gandhi, "How do you get to know that 2,000 sq km of Indian territory has been occupied by Chinese? Were you there? Do you have any credible material?"

The Supreme Court was hearing a matter pertaining to Rahul Gandhi's alleged derogatory remarks about the Indian Army during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Following the hearing, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh stated that every India has been seeking answers on China since the 2020 border clash between the two countries.

"Why did the Prime Minister give a clean chit to China saying 'Na koi hamari seema mein ghus aaya hai, na hi koi ghusa hua hai' on 19 June 2020, only four days after our soldiers heroically sacrificed their lives for the country in Galwan?" said Ramesh.

"Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi has said: 'We want to go back to the status quo of April 2020'. Does the withdrawal agreement of 21 October, 2024, take us back to the status quo?" the Congress leader added further in his post on X.

The Congress leader also asked further questions regarding reports of 1,000 sq km of eastern Ladakh coming under Chinese control, including 900 sq km in Depsang.

Ramesh also slammed the Modi government for pursuing normalisation with China despite Beijing's role in Pakistani military operations during Operation Sindoor.

"Is it not true that the Modi government is pursuing 'normalisation' with a country that played a crucial role in Pakistan’s military operations during Operation Sindoor, supplying weapons systems such as the J-10C fighter and PL-15 air-to-air missile and providing 'live inputs' into Indian military operations as stated on 4 July, 2025; by Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt General Rahul R Singh?" asked Ramesh.

"The fact of the matter is that the Modi government is responsible for the biggest territorial setback India has faced since 1962, and it is pursuing 'normalisation' with a hostile China because of its cowardice and misplaced economic priorities," he added further.

