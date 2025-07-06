Rahul targets Modi over US trade deal and tariffs, Goyal hits back

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday triggered a controversy as he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will “meekly bow” to the tariff deadlines set by US President Donald Trump, in a reference to the India-US trade deal, prompting a sharp retort from Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal who accused the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha and his party of spreading “negativity”. Rahul Gandhi

Earlier on Friday, Goyal said that India will only enter into trade agreements, including the proposed US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), when they serve the country’s national interests and offer mutual benefits.

Reacting to the comments, Gandhi on Saturday said, “Piyush Goyal can beat his chest all he wants, mark my words, Modi will meekly bow to the Trump tariff deadline.”

In response, Goyal said that nobody took the Congress leader seriously anymore because of the negativity he and his colleagues spread.

“Nobody takes Rahul Gandhi seriously anymore because of the negativity he, his colleagues, and his party consistently spread. They have lost the confidence of the people of India, who have time and again rejected the Congress. Till today, they have not been able to come up with any positive agenda for the development of the nation...,” Goyal said, speaking to the reporters.

He further stated that India negotiated keeping in mind the national interests, further stating that the country was self-confident and could compete with anyone in the world.

“India does not negotiate under deadlines; we negotiate keeping national interests in mind. National interest is paramount in all our work across the world... Today, India negotiates with a position of strength; we are self-confident and can compete with anyone in the world. This is not the India under UPA rule, which would beg for negotiations not under national interest...,” he said.

On Friday, Goyal said that India’s approach to international trade negotiations remains firm and principled.

“It should be a win-win agreement, and only when India’s interests are safeguarded -- national interest will always be supreme -- and keeping that in mind, if a good deal is formed, India is always ready to engage with developed countries,” the minister stated. Goyal emphasised that India negotiates on its terms.

The minister revealed that India is currently engaged in trade discussions with multiple countries across different continents.

“Discussions are ongoing with various countries — be it the European Union, New Zealand, Oman, the US, Chile, or Peru. Talks about agreements are underway with many nations,” he said.

However, Goyal stressed that the multiplicity of negotiations does not mean India is in a rush to conclude deals.

“A Free Trade Agreement is only possible when there is mutual benefit,” he explained. “India never enters into trade deals based on deadlines or time pressure. A deal is accepted only when it is fully matured, well-negotiated, and in the national interest,” Goyal stated.