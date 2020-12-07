e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Railway unions extend support to farmers’ call for Bharat Bandh

Railway unions extend support to farmers’ call for Bharat Bandh

The railway unions on Monday announced that their members will hold rallies and demonstrations on Tuesday in a show of solidarity with the farmers.

india Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 20:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A long queue of tractors and trolleys of protesting farmers parked in the middle of the highway near Singhu (Delhi-Haryana) border in Sonipat district of Haryana on Monday.
A long queue of tractors and trolleys of protesting farmers parked in the middle of the highway near Singhu (Delhi-Haryana) border in Sonipat district of Haryana on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Farmers demanding the repeal of three farms laws received a shot in the arm on Monday with two of the biggest unions of the national transporter-- The All India Railwaymen’s Federation (AIRF) and the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR) – extending their support for Bharat Bandh on Tuesday.

The railway unions on Monday announced that their members will hold rallies and demonstrations on Tuesday in a show of solidarity with the farmers who have called the bandh.

All India Railwaymen’s Federation (AIRF) general secretary Shiva Gopal Mishra met the agitating farmers at Delhi’s Singhu border and assured them that members of the railway union are with them in their fight against the new agriculture laws.

“We have written to our affiliates all over the Indian Railways to extend support to the farmers in their struggle to achieve their genuine demands, on December 8, 2020 during Bharat Bandh’. I have already advised AIRF affiliates to organise agitation programmes, dharna, demonstrations and rallies during lunch hour against anti-farmer policies of the Government of India. I hope that the government will give cognizance to the genuine demands of the farmers and redress the same at the earliest,” he said in a statement.

M Raghavaiah, general secretary, NFIR in a statement appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accept the demands of the farmers and said that the railway families are with the “annadatas” in their struggle against the anti-farm laws which are “detrimental to the farmer community of the nation”.

“The NFIR general secretary advised all its affiliate unions throughout the Indian Railways to conduct dharnas, rallies and demonstrations in solidarity with the farmers’ struggle and against anti-farmer decisions of the central government,” the statement said.

The two unions comprising nearly 13 lakh current railway employees and around 20 lakh retired employees, are the latest to show solidarity with agitating farmers. Support for farmers have also poured in from the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) and the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) has also extended its support.

“Earlier it was decided that the transport fraternity from Northern India will participate in the Bharat Bandh announced by farmers, but now it has been resolved in the meeting that transport associations and unions in other parts of the country will join the Bharat Bandh of farmers and voluntarily suspend their operations on December 8, 2020,” the AIMTC said in a statement.

tags
top news
India speeding up review of Pfizer, Astra Covid-19 vaccines -government official
India speeding up review of Pfizer, Astra Covid-19 vaccines -government official
Air India allows for a free date change on tickets if passengers miss flights due to Bharat Bandh
Air India allows for a free date change on tickets if passengers miss flights due to Bharat Bandh
China dispatches warplanes, troops for Pak drill at base near India border
China dispatches warplanes, troops for Pak drill at base near India border
India, Nepal discuss creation of cross-border economic zones
India, Nepal discuss creation of cross-border economic zones
Bharat Bandh: All you need to know about services that may be affected
Bharat Bandh: All you need to know about services that may be affected
Delhi records 1,674 new Covid-19 cases, daily positivity rate dips 3.15%
Delhi records 1,674 new Covid-19 cases, daily positivity rate dips 3.15%
Railway unions extend support to farmers’ call for Bharat Bandh
Railway unions extend support to farmers’ call for Bharat Bandh
Farmers’ protest: From Priyanka Chopra to Sonu Sood l Who said what
Farmers’ protest: From Priyanka Chopra to Sonu Sood l Who said what
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers protest LIVE updatesIndia Covid-19 CasesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs AustraliaCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In