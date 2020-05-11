Railways allows up to 1,700 passengers, three stoppages for Shramik Specials

india

Updated: May 11, 2020 13:07 IST

The Indian Railways gave its approval on Monday to increase the number of passengers on Shramik Special trains and allowed them to have up to three stoppages excluding the final destination.

The railways said these trains, ferrying stranded migrants to their destinations, can have up to 1,700 people on board.

A Shramik Special train has 24 coaches; each with a capacity of 72 seats. Previously, just 54 people were allowed in a coach while the middle berth was not allotted to any passenger to maintain social distancing. One such train, hence, was allowed to carry about 1,200 passengers. These trains were not allowed to any stoppage midway.

According to the new guidelines, reviewed by Hindustan Times, a train’s capacity should now be equal to the number of sleeper berths it has.

Also, the Union home ministry asked all states and Union Territories to cooperate with the railways in running more Shramik Special trains, which began on May 1 after states requested the Centre to facilitate the return of migrant workers stranded in different parts of the country due to the lockdown.

“I urge upon you all to allow receiving of all Shramik Special trains without any hindrance and facilitate faster movement of stranded migrant workers to their native places,” the letter from home secretary Ajay Bhalla said.

He also asked states and Union Territories to ensure that migrant workers do not resort to walking on roads and rail tracks, and use available special trains.

The developments came a day after railway minister Piyush Goyal said the Indian Railways is geared up to run 300 trains a day to ferry migrant labourers to their hometowns while he also appealed to states to ramp up efforts to ensure these workers reach their destinations across the country in the next three-four days.

“The minister has appealed to all states, especially states that have allowed very few trains (so far)...Same was discussed in the home secretary’s VC (video conference) with states yesterday (Sunday), and he has written a letter to them. The home minister (Amit Shah), in particular, has appealed to West Bengal, which has very low numbers (of trains that it has approved),” a railway ministry spokesperson said.

According to the ministry, West Bengal, which has a significant number of migrant labourers, has allowed two trains so far, and further approved two special trains each from Punjab and Tamil Nadu, three from Karnataka and one from Telangana.

Till May 11, a total of 468 Shramik Special trains have run from various states. Of them, 363 reached their destinations in 12 states: Andhra Pradesh (1 train), Bihar (100 trains), Himachal Pradesh (1 train), Jharkhand (22 trains), Madhya Pradesh (30 trains), Maharashtra (3 trains), Odisha (25 trains), Rajasthan (4 trains), Telangana (2 trains), Uttar Pradesh (172 trains), West Bengal (2 trains) and Tamil Nadu (1 train). The remaining 105 were in transit, the ministry said.

Experts have suggested that the total number of stranded migrants is far more than the government’s estimates.

According to the Economic Survey 2016-17 that used new metrics to give updated data on migration, there was an annual interstate migration flow of close to nine million from 2011 to 2016 in a “circular” fashion (to and from), based on the data from railways.

In the first week of April, a status report submitted by the Centre to the Supreme Court said a little over a million migrant workers and others were housed at 26,476 relief and active shelter camps across the country. Of them, 630,000 were in government camps and the rest in those run by non-government organisations.

The Railways will also begin passenger services gradually with trains to 15 destinations from May 12, the government announced on Sunday, green-lighting the resumption of these operations close to two months after it stopped them as part of a strategy to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Bookings for these trains — all of them will start from the New Delhi Railway Station — will begin at 4pm on Monday only on the website of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

These trains will run to Dibrugarh (Assam), Agartala (Tripura), Howrah (West Bengal), Patna (Bihar), Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Bhubaneswar (Odisha), Secunderabad (Telangana), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), Madgaon (Goa), Mumbai Central (Maharashtra), Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and Jammu Tawi (Jammu and Kashmir).