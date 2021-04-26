Railways deploy Covid Care Coaches in 9 stations across 4 states amid surge

The ministry of railways announced on Monday it has deployed Covid-19 care coaches in nine major railway stations in the states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh , Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra--- that are worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic. The decision comes in the backdrop of these states reporting a severe shortage of beds to accommodate infected patients

In a statement, the ministry said it is swiftly meeting the demands of Covid-19 coaches from all states under the “current raging second spell of the Covid-19 pandemic” with its fleet of 4,000 coaches which have a capacity of 64,000 beds. “As per currently available data, these facilities are seeing a steady intake registering a cumulative admission of 81 Covid-19 patients and the subsequent discharge of 22 patients. None of the facilities have registered any casualties,” the statement said.

The care coaches came into existence last year during the first wave of the pandemic in the country.

In the national Capital, the railways has provided 75 coaches with 1,200 beds. Fifty of these coaches have been positioned at the Shakurbasti station while the remaining 25 are at the Anand Vihar station. There are currently five patients at the Shakurbasti station of whom one was discharged, the statement said adding 857 patients were admitted and discharged from the facility last year.

Railway Deploys 2670 Covid Care Beds at 9 Railway Stations.

Railways Meet Demand of Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra State Governments for Covid Care Coaches.https://t.co/nEmtxt5PfB pic.twitter.com/4eHi0tQAU1 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 26, 2021





In Uttar Pradesh, the coaches have not been requisitioned by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led state government yet. Fifty coaches in total have been provided, 10 each at Faizabad, Bhadohi, Varanasi, Bareli and Nazibabad regions of the state. The total number of beds amounted to 800.

Twenty isolation coaches have been positioned in Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal with a capacity of 292 beds. In Maharashtra’s Nandurbar, 24 isolation coaches with 292 beds have been deployed by the Railways, the statement said.

According to the Union health ministry’s dashboard, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh , Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra have been contributing the maximum number towards the country’s daily cases and deaths due to the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh along with eight other states are accounting for nearly 70% of the active caseload.

India’s Covid-19 viral caseload on Monday breached the 17 million-mark after a record jump of 352,991 new cases logged in the last 24 hours. More than 2,800 people succumbed to the disease during the same period, taking the death toll to 195,123 while 14,304,382 patients have been discharged so far.