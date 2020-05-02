Railways to charge for ferrying migrants in special trains amid Covid-19 lockdown

india

Updated: May 02, 2020 10:00 IST

The Indian Railways has decided to charge for tickets for operating special trains for stranded migrant workers amid coronavirus lockdown. The fare includes the price of regular sleeper class tickets plus superfast charges of Rs 30 and an additional charge of Rs 20.

“This includes meals and drinking water for long-distance trains. State governments will coordinate and can pay on passengers’ behalf, “ the ministry clarified.

The Centre on Friday gave its nod for migrant workers, students and others stranded in different parts of the country to return home by special trains that will be run by the Indian Railways, expanding the scope of an earlier order that said such transportation can happen only by buses.

On the occasion of Labour Day on May 1, the government decided to run “Shramik Special” trains to transport migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and others stuck across the country due to the lockdown triggered by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, the ministry said.

The ministry will designate nodal officers to coordinate with states and Union territories, the Home Ministry said. Soon after, the railways ministry released detailed guidelines on social-distancing norms to be followed at stations and inside the trains. The guidelines on the sale of tickets are expected soon.

The railways said six special trains had been scheduled to run on Friday as per the demands received from various state governments. The scheduled trains on Friday are Lingampally, Telangana to Hatia, Jharkhand; Aluva, Kerala to Bhubaneswar, Odisha; Nasik, Maharashtra to Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh; Nasik to Bhopal, Jaipur to Patna and Kota to Hatia.

State officials in Kota, Rajasthan issued an instruction that said that students needed to carry identity cards and seats will be allotted on a first-come-first-serve basis. Messages from the district magistrate allowing travel will be considered as a valid ticket.

“Please clarify to the public that these special trains are planned for nominated people identified and registered by state governments. No one under any circumstance should come to Railway Stations looking for trains. We will not issue any tickets to any individual or entertain any request from any group or individual. We will allow only those passengers to board whom state government officials bring to the railway stations,” the railway ministry clarified.

Students from all 24 districts of Jharkhand who are in Rajasthan were to be accommodated in two special trains leaving Kota and Jaipur around 9 pm on Friday.

The Centre has been under pressure from states for operating special trains to rescue stranded migrants and students. States including Punjab, Bihar, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Kerala had asked the Centre to run special trains. Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar on Thursday appealed to the Centre for special trains to bring back migrants, the stand was reiterated by National Democratic Alliance government ally JDU as well.

Thousands of migrants were stranded in places across the country since the nationwide lockdown was enforced on March 25. On Wednesday, the MHA allowed states to ferry their migrants back in buses, even as many chief ministers requested that special trains be allowed to run. States have also reached out to the Centre to seek monetary support for operating buses.

The decision that incidentally comes on Labour Day, was taken following a meeting held Thursday by senior officials from the home ministry, including the secretary, with the railway board and officials from the Railway Protection Force (RPF), officials said. The home ministry issued an official order on Friday evening allowing movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons, stranded at different places by the railway ministry.