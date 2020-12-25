e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Railways to enhance IRCTC’s e-ticketing website

Railways to enhance IRCTC’s e-ticketing website

The Indian Railways is working to enhance user personalisation and facilitation of their e-ticketing website, along with enhanced features and simple design, the official press release said.

india Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 14:57 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
New Delhi
Union Minister Piyush Goyal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.(PTI)
         

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) e-ticketing website will have all the features for ease of booking by the passengers.

The Indian Railways is working to enhance user personalisation and facilitation of their e-ticketing website, along with enhanced features and simple design, the official press release said.

The Union Minister of Railways Industry and Commerce reviewed the upgradation work for the e-ticketing system.

IRCTC ticketing website of Indian Railways provides the facility of online passenger reservation in the trains being run over IR touching the lives of most citizens for their rail travel needs.

The release further reads, since 2014 a new emphasis is being given on improving the public experience in the booking of tickets as well as travelling conveniences. The Minister felt that the IRCTC website remains the first contact point of traveling citizens with the railways and that experience must be friendly and convenient.

“Under the new digital India, more and more people are now moving towards booking the tickets online rather than going to the reservation counters and therefore IRCTC website needs to really double its efforts to constantly upgrade itself.”

tags
top news
‘Ready to talk to those who are against us ’: PM Modi’s top quotes
‘Ready to talk to those who are against us ’: PM Modi’s top quotes
All you need to know about PM-KISAN scheme
All you need to know about PM-KISAN scheme
Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Hyderabad
Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Hyderabad
BJP ups ante against TMC as PM Modi releases financial benefits to farmers
BJP ups ante against TMC as PM Modi releases financial benefits to farmers
If not found beneficial, we will amend the farm laws: Rajnath Singh
If not found beneficial, we will amend the farm laws: Rajnath Singh
‘I went up to Virat & said sorry’: Rahane shares scenes after Kohli run out
‘I went up to Virat & said sorry’: Rahane shares scenes after Kohli run out
Most smartphones launched in Q3 2020 were running on this brand’s processor
Most smartphones launched in Q3 2020 were running on this brand’s processor
‘Truly a Christmas miracle’: Donald Trump praises Covid vaccine
‘Truly a Christmas miracle’: Donald Trump praises Covid vaccine
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In