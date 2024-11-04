Menu Explore
Railways to launch ‘super’ mobile application for passenger services | 10 points

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Nov 04, 2024 12:33 PM IST

The application could be introduced by the year-end.

Indian Railways is set to introduce a comprehensive mobile application as a single platform for various passenger services, according to officials familiar with the development.

The app will be integrated with IRCTC for ticketing (Representational Image)
The app will be integrated with IRCTC for ticketing (Representational Image)

This ‘super app’ could be introduced by the year-end, The Times of India reported.

Here's all you need to know:

(1.) The service will enable users to book tickets, buy platform passes, monitor schedules, and in other tasks.

(2.) It is being developed by CRIS (Centre for Railway Information Systems), that designs, develops, implements, and maintains the information systems of the Railways.

(3.) The application will work in conjunction with the existing systems of the IRCTC (Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation), the provider of ticketing catering, and tourism services for the Railways.

(4.) “IRCTC will continue as the interface of CRIS with passengers. Integration between IRCTC and the planned app is underway,” the report quoted an official as saying.

(5.) Currently, applications and websites for passenger services include IRCTC Rail Connect (for booking tickets), IRCTC eCatering Food on Track (for meal delivery), Rail Madad (for feedback), Unreserved Ticketing System (for unreserved tickets) and National Train Enquiry System (for train tracking).

(6.) IRCTC Rail Connect has exclusive rights for reserved ticket booking. Therefore, with more than 100 million downloads, it is the most-utilised application of the Railways.

(7.) “IRCTC sees the ‘super app’ as another avenue for earnings,” the official said.

(8.) Third-party booking platforms also on depend on IRCTC for reservations.

(9.) For financial year (FY) 2023-24, IRCTC reported 1111.26 crore as net profit and 4270.18 crore as revenue.

(10.) With over 453 million (45.3 crore) bookings, ticket sales contributed to 30.33% of the overall revenue.

