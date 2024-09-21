Journalist complains about not getting lower berth for senior citizen, Indian Railways reacts

A journalist’s post on not getting a lower berth while booking tickets for a senior citizen has sparked a discussion on social media about services by Indian Railways. While some supported her, adding that they have faced similar challenges, others said she should have booked the tickets under “Senior Citizen Quota” instead of “General Quota”. A journalist shared this screenshot while complaining about not getting lower berths for senior citizens. (X/@NidhiShreeJha, Unsplash/Omkar Jadhav)

The journalist wrote her post in Hindi, which, when translated into English, reads, “I booked 3 tickets for Patna-Delhi in train no 12309 for October 10. 1 senior citizen and 2 women are travelling. 2 lower and one side lower berths were selected (sic) but got 2 upper and 1 middle berth. While there are more than 200 seats available in the train.” She also tagged the official X accounts of IRCTC and Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Take a look at the entire post here:

What did Railway Seva say?

Taking to the post's comments section, Railway Seva, the official X account for support to rail users, wrote about the rules regarding allotment of lower berths to senior citizens.

“In the computerised reservation system of Indian Railways, there is a provision for allotting lower berth automatically to senior citizens and female passengers above the age of 45 years/pregnant women,” they wrote, adding, “It is, however, subject to availability of such lower berths at the time of booking.”

How did X users react to this post?

“She booked in the General Quota and not the Senior Citizen Quota. When you book under general quota it is allocated at random and not lower though age is input, so booking tickets for more than 7 years never faced a problem, it's just lack of clarity,” posted an X user.

Another added, “You have to select the Senior Citizen Quote.”

A third commented, “This is nothing new. Now the Railways is selling seats like businessmen. What difference does it make? Whether the passenger gets the facility or not, the Railways is still taking the money.”

A fourth expressed, “The same thing happened to me.”

According to Rail Seva, ticket checkers are authorised to allot lower berths for senior citizens, provided that there are vacant seats.

“It is also informed that at the time of booking reserved tickets through internet, there is a provision to opt for booking only if lower berth is available. In such case ticket shall be booked only if lower berth is available,” the rail seva clarified in a post.

What are your thoughts on this post by a journalist addressed to Indian Railways?