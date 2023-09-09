Rain lashes parts of Delhi; IMD issues yellow alert for Maharashtra districts

Delhi residents woke up to a sudden spell of rains in several parts of the national capital in the early hours of Saturday that brought temperatures down in the city. Delhi is likely to receive light rain in the morning hours on Saturday and Sunday, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 37 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively. Police are seen on a deserted road on the day of the G20 summit in New Delhi, India, September 9, 2023.(Reuters)

Visuals from Vasant Kunj, Munirka enclave, Narela area, Lajpat Nagar and INA area showed drizzle lashing the national capital which is set to host the annual G20 Summit starting today.

The G20 Leaders' Summit will be held at the newly-built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several districts in Maharashtra, cautioning residents about heavy rainfall. The yellow alert signifies the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall with localized flooding in low-lying areas.

The alert covers regions including Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, cautioning residents and authorities to prepare for heavy rainfall in the next 24 to 48 hours. IMD forecast suggests heavy rainfall at isolated places in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts for Saturday.

IMD has predicted moderate rain very likely in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts on September 11 and 12.

On Friday, parts of Mumbai received heavy rainfall, with suburbs receiving 70 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, according to the IMD. The Colaba weather station in south Mumbai recorded 46 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am to 5.30 pm and a maximum temperature of 27.7 degrees Celsius, while the Santacruz weather station in the western suburbs recorded 70.3 mm of rainfall with a maximum temperature of 28.8 degrees Celsius.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON