Rain, snow warning for J&K, Himachal, Uttarakhand for next five days
Widespread rain and snow is likely over the western Himalayan region in the next five days, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Under the influence of a Western Disturbance as a trough (area of low pressure) and a fresh feeble Western Disturbance, fairly widespread rainfall or snowfall is likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad during the next five days; scattered rainfall or snowfall over Himachal Pradesh for the next three days and scattered rainfall or snowfall over Uttarakhand during the next five days.
Thunderstorms and lightning are very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand between February 25 and 27. Hailstorms are also likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on February 25; Himachal Pradesh on February 25 and 26 and over Uttarakhand on February 26 and 27.
Also Read | Rains lash some parts of Kashmir, wet spell to last till February end: IMD
Isolated heavy rainfall or snowfall is very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit and Baltistan on February 25 and 26 and in Himachal Pradesh on February 26.
Dense fog was not reported from anywhere on Wednesday morning. Visibility of 500metre or less was recorded at Gorakhpur in east Uttar Pradesh and Haldia in Gangetic west Bengal reported it at 200metre; Digha , also in Gangetic west Bengal), recorded it at 500metre; Delhi’s Palam at 2,000m and Safdarjung 1,000m.
“As February is coming to an end, we are expecting a rise in both maximum and minimum temperatures. The maximum temperature is likely to be 30 to 31 degrees Celsius (°C) while the minimum is likely to be 12-13°C in the next 3 to 4 days. A Western Disturbance is impacting the western Himalayan region. Once that moves away, there will be a marginal and brief drop in temperatures in the Capital as cold northwesterly winds will be blowing but otherwise, it’s likely to get warmer now,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre.
