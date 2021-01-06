e-paper
Rain, thunderstorms likely to continue in NW India today

Rain, thunderstorms likely to continue in NW India today

IMD said minimum temperatures were likely to fall by 5-7 degrees C in northwest India during the next three to four days

india Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 08:44 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational Image.(File photo)
         

It will continue to rain in parts of Northwest India including Delhi on Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said fairly widespread to widespread rain accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning was likely to continue in the region for the next 24 hours. The intensity of rain and thunderstorms was likely to reduce gradually from Wednesday.

IMD said minimum temperatures were likely to fall by 5-7 degrees C in Northwest India during the next three to four days. It added dense to very dense fog was very likely to hit the region from January 7 to 10.

Hailstorms were likely in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi.

IMD said scattered to fairly widespread rain accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning was very likely in Southern Peninsular India during the next four to five days. Heavy rainfall is also very likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on January 6 and 9; Kerala and Mahe on Jan 6 and 9; and south Interior Karnataka on January 6.

Chennai received heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

