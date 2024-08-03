Rain Today Live Updates: IMD sounds red alert for Bihar, downpour likely in Jharkhand, MP
Rain Today Live Updates: Due to the influence of a low-pressure area, heavy rain is likely in Bihar, Jharkhand, South Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra and East Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, India Meterological Department said in weather forecast. West Madhya Pradesh should prepare for extremely heavy rainfall on August 3 and 4, while Gujarat, Konkan & Goa will see similar conditions on August 3. ...Read More
The monsoon is expected to remain active across Northwest, Central, and East India over the next 3-4 days.
IMD rain forecast
• Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is expected in East Madhya Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat Region, and Konkan & Goa.
• Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in West Madhya Pradesh (till August 5), Chhattisgarh, Konkan & Goa (till August 4), Madhya Maharashtra (till August 6), Gujarat, and East Madhya Pradesh (till August 4).
• Isolated very heavy rainfall is expected in East Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, South Interior Karnataka, and Coastal Karnataka (till August 4).
• In northeastern India, heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted for Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, and Bihar (till August 6), while Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are expected to experience heavy rainfall till August 6.
Depression over north Jharkhand
The depression over north Jharkhand moved westwards over the past 6 hours. It is located about 60 km south of Gaya (Bihar) and 90 km east-northeast of Daltonganj (Jharkhand).
The system is expected to move west-northwestwards across Jharkhand, southeast Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh, and adjoining north Chhattisgarh over the next 48 hours.
Rain Today Live Updates: Parts of Rajasthan, Uttarakhand brace for downpour
Rain Today Live Updates: Southwest Rajasthan, southeast Uttarakhand, and nearby areas are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall with intense spells, along with thunderstorms and lightning, over the next 3 hours.
Rain Today Live Updates: Latest IMD forecast for Gujarat, AP, Telangana, Maharashtra
Rain Today Live Updates: Light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, is also expected in West Madhya Pradesh, North Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka, and Goa during the next 3 hours.
Rain Today Live Updates: IMD weather forecast for UP, MP, Bihar and Chattisgarh
Rain Today Live Updates: Similar weather conditions are likely in South Bihar, North Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, and southeast Uttar Pradesh over the next 3 hours, with light to moderate rain, occasional intense spells, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.
Rain Today Live Updates: Jharkhand receive early morning showers
Rain Today Live Updates: Light to moderate rainfall, along with intense spells of rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, is expected to continue over Jharkhand, including Ranchi, for the next 3 hours. As of 5:30am, Mandu in Ramgarh district has received 233 mm of rain, and Ranchi has recorded 168 mm.
Rain Today Live Updates: IMD forecast for Bihar
August 3 to 6: Light to moderate rainfall at most places.
August 3 Morning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places and isolated extremely heavy rainfall till the morning.