Rain Today Live Updates: IMD sounds red alert for Bihar, downpour likely in Jharkhand, MP

Rain Today Live Updates: Locals watch rainwaters flowing on a road in a flood-affected area after heavy rains, in Ranchi, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Rain Today Live Updates: Due to the influence of a low-pressure area, heavy rain is likely in Bihar, Jharkhand, South Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra and East Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, India Meterological Department said in weather forecast. West Madhya Pradesh should prepare for extremely heavy rainfall on August 3 and 4, while Gujarat, Konkan & Goa will see similar conditions on August 3. ...Read More

The monsoon is expected to remain active across Northwest, Central, and East India over the next 3-4 days.

IMD rain forecast

• Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is expected in East Madhya Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat Region, and Konkan & Goa.

• Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in West Madhya Pradesh (till August 5), Chhattisgarh, Konkan & Goa (till August 4), Madhya Maharashtra (till August 6), Gujarat, and East Madhya Pradesh (till August 4).

• Isolated very heavy rainfall is expected in East Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, South Interior Karnataka, and Coastal Karnataka (till August 4).

• In northeastern India, heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted for Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, and Bihar (till August 6), while Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are expected to experience heavy rainfall till August 6.

Depression over north Jharkhand

The depression over north Jharkhand moved westwards over the past 6 hours. It is located about 60 km south of Gaya (Bihar) and 90 km east-northeast of Daltonganj (Jharkhand).

The system is expected to move west-northwestwards across Jharkhand, southeast Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh, and adjoining north Chhattisgarh over the next 48 hours.