e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 20, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rainfall, strong winds hit Odisha’s Bhadrak ahead of cyclone Amphan landfall

Rainfall, strong winds hit Odisha’s Bhadrak ahead of cyclone Amphan landfall

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday spoke to Members of Parliament of areas that could be affected by Cyclone Amphan.

india Updated: May 20, 2020 06:19 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Asian News International | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Bhadrak
Cyclone Amphan will cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha (WB) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during the afternoon to evening hours of May 20., IMD said.
Cyclone Amphan will cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha (WB) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during the afternoon to evening hours of May 20., IMD said.(PTI Photo)
         

As Cyclone Amphan is expected to make landfall today, rainfall and strong winds hit Bhadrak in Odisha.

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Amphan will cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha (WB) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during the afternoon to evening hours of May 20.

“Cyclone Amphan is over Bay of Bengal, near latitude 18.4°N and longitude 87.1°E, about 210 km nearly south of Paradip (Odisha). It is to cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha (WB) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during the afternoon to evening hours of 20th May,” tweeted IMD.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday spoke to Members of Parliament of areas that could be affected by Cyclone Amphan.

“He urged them to be in touch with the people of their areas proactively and guide them about the arrangements being made by the agencies concerned,” read a Lok Sabha press release.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In