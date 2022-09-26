Rainfall unlikely over northwest India: IMD

Rainfall is likely to reduce over northwest India with dry weather over most parts, but there will be downpour over parts of east India, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

A cyclonic circulation is lying over north Punjab and neighbourhood regions in lower to mid-tropospheric levels.

A trough is running from the cyclonic circulation over north Punjab and neighbourhood areas to southeast Bihar across Uttar Pradesh in lower tropospheric levels.

A western disturbance is affecting the Western Himalayas.

Also Read:Late spell of rain stalls harvest, impacts crops

Under the influence of these systems, widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on September 27 and 28 and Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand on September 30.

Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 26 September and Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on September 26 and 27.