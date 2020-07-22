Rains cause heavy traffic snarls in several parts of Delhi

delhi

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 14:04 IST

Wednesday morning’s rain caused heavy traffic snarls in several parts of New Delhi and commuters were stuck on roads for several hours with no respite, especially in parts of Sarai Kale Khan, IP Estate, Noida Link Road and the DND Flyway.

Some traffic snarls occurred because of traffic diversions put in place after a portion of Bhairon Marg caved-in on Tuesday evening.

Just two days after massive flooding under central Delhi’s Minto Bridge, Delhi’s traffic police had to divert vehicles for nearly an hour as water started accumulating on the road again on Wednesday.

Senior traffic officials said though the situation was under control, the diversion was put in place as a precautionary measure so that vehicles wouldn’t get stuck in water. This was done after a man drowned in the area while trying to manoeuvre his vehicle on Sunday. Traffic was normalised by 12.30pm.

A senior PWD official, who didn’t want to be named, said authorities are keeping a close watch on waterlogging beneath Minto Road rail under-bridge and have made arrangements to pump out water.

“We set up five pumps at the location to pump out stagnant water. There is no need to panic as it takes some time to clear waterlogged roads,” the official said.

On Wednesday, after the heavy downpour, traffic jams were reported from Chirag Delhi (towards Nehru Place), Mayur Vihar Link Road, Mathura Road (near Nizamuddin railway bridge), Lajpat Nagar (Ring Road), under Uttam Nagar metro station, Munirka (under the flyover), and outside the Karkardooma court complex.

Jams were also reported from Girdhari Lal Marg, Guru Ravidass Marg, under Mayapuri flyover, under Prahladpur flyover, Dhaula Kuan (towards Gurugram), Naraina (towards Loha Mandi) and Mahipalpur.