Raj Babbar ‘offers to quit’ as UP Congress chief

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Raj Babbar has offered to resign from his post, sources close to him said.

“Yes, Babbar has offered to resign and the party high command will now take a decision on it,” said a senior Congress leader seeking anonymity.

It’s, however, not clear under what circumstances he had offered to quit the post.

Another Congress leader said the actor-turned politician’s offer to quit could be the “fallout of Congress president’s call to the partymen at the AICC plenary session.”

Inspired by Rahul Gandhi’s speech at the party’s 84th plenary session on Sunday, Goa Congress president Shantaram Naik also expressed his desire to resign from the post to make way for a “young and committed” leader.

A UPCC spokesman said Babbar had informed one of his close confidantes about his offer to resign. But the party’s high command is yet to take a decision on the issue.

“Babbar continues to work as the UPCC president. The Congress high command will now take a call on his offer,” said the spokesman.

Babbar had also offered to resign from the coveted post after the party’s debacle in the 2017 assembly elections.

Meanwhile, a meeting to discuss the party’s strategy for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections is underway at the UPCC headquarters in Lucknow.

The party, which has seven MLAs, has decided to vote for joint opposition nominee and BSP candidate BR Ambedkar.

Babbar could not be reached for his comment. He is expected to reach Lucknow in the evening.