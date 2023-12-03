close_game
News / India News / Rajasthan results Live: Tijara, Kishangarh Bas, Mundawar, Behror, Alwar Rural, Alwar Urban, Ramgarh, Rajgarh-Laxmangarh
Rajasthan results Live: Tijara, Kishangarh Bas, Mundawar, Behror, Alwar Rural, Alwar Urban, Ramgarh, Rajgarh-Laxmangarh

Dec 03, 2023 09:07 AM IST
LIVE counting updates for Rajasthan assembly seats of Tijara, Kishangarh Bas, Mundawar, Behror, Alwar Rural, Alwar Urban, Ramgarh, Rajgarh-Laxmangarh seats.

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 was held on November 25 with a voter turnout of 75.45%. It was held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies.

Rajasthan poll results 2023: Voters stand in a queue to cast their vote for the Rajasthan Assembly elections in Ajmer on Saturday. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)

In 2018, the election was held in December in which the Congress formed the government with Ashok Gehlot as the chief minister of the state. Congress became the single largest party with 100 seats, while Bharatiya Janata Party won 73 seats.

Alwar area constitutes Tijara, Kishangarh Bas, Mundawar, Behror, Alwar Rural, Alwar Urban, Ramgarh and Rajgarh-Laxmangarh seats.

Counting is underway for Alwar area constituencies.

ConstituencyCounting to BeginParty
TijaraResult Awaited
Kishangarh BasResult Awaited
MundawarResult Awaited
BehrorResult Awaited
Alwar Rural (Sc)Jairam JatavBJP
Alwar UrbanSanjay SharmaBJP
RamgarhMahendra Pal MeenaBJP
Rajgarh-Laxmangarh (St)Result Awaited

2018 Rajasthan Assembly Election Results.

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
TijaraSandeep KumarBSP
Kishangarh BasDeepchandBSP
MundawarManjeet Dharampal ChoudharyBJP
BehrorBaljeet YadavIndependent
Alwar Rural (Sc)Tika Ram JullyINC
Alwar UrbanSanjay SharmaBJP
RamgarhShafia ZubairINC
Rajgarh-Laxmangarh (St)Johari Lal MeenaINC

  • Dec 03, 2023 09:07 AM IST

    Mahendra Pal Meena leading from Ramgarh

    In the Ramgarh (ST) seat, the Bharatiya Janata Party takes the lead. Mahendra Pal Meena contested under the banner of BJP in Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023.

  • Dec 03, 2023 08:56 AM IST

    BJP's Sanjay Sharma leads in Alwar Urban

    Bharatiya Janata Party's Sanjay Sharma has taken a lead in Alwar Urban seat, according to early trends.

  • Dec 03, 2023 08:55 AM IST

    BJP takes a lead in Alwar Rural (SC)

    Jairam Jatav from Bharatiya Janata Party takes an early lead in Alwar Rural (SC).

  • Dec 02, 2023 12:04 PM IST

    Rajasthan poll results: Counting started at 8 am for Alwar constituencies

    Counting is underway for Tijara, Kishangarh Bas, Mundawar, Behror, Alwar Rural, Alwar Urban, Ramgarh, Rajgarh-Laxmangarh seats in Alwar constituencies.

