Rajasthan results Live: Tijara, Kishangarh Bas, Mundawar, Behror, Alwar Rural, Alwar Urban, Ramgarh, Rajgarh-Laxmangarh
LIVE counting updates for Rajasthan assembly seats of Tijara, Kishangarh Bas, Mundawar, Behror, Alwar Rural, Alwar Urban, Ramgarh, Rajgarh-Laxmangarh seats.
Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 was held on November 25 with a voter turnout of 75.45%. It was held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies.
In 2018, the election was held in December in which the Congress formed the government with Ashok Gehlot as the chief minister of the state. Congress became the single largest party with 100 seats, while Bharatiya Janata Party won 73 seats.
Alwar area constitutes Tijara, Kishangarh Bas, Mundawar, Behror, Alwar Rural, Alwar Urban, Ramgarh and Rajgarh-Laxmangarh seats.
Counting is underway for Alwar area constituencies.
|Constituency
|Counting to Begin
|Party
|Tijara
|Result Awaited
|Kishangarh Bas
|Result Awaited
|Mundawar
|Result Awaited
|Behror
|Result Awaited
|Alwar Rural (Sc)
|Jairam Jatav
|BJP
|Alwar Urban
|Sanjay Sharma
|BJP
|Ramgarh
|Mahendra Pal Meena
|BJP
|Rajgarh-Laxmangarh (St)
|Result Awaited
2018 Rajasthan Assembly Election Results.
|Constituency
|2018 Sitting MLA
|Party
|Tijara
|Sandeep Kumar
|BSP
|Kishangarh Bas
|Deepchand
|BSP
|Mundawar
|Manjeet Dharampal Choudhary
|BJP
|Behror
|Baljeet Yadav
|Independent
|Alwar Rural (Sc)
|Tika Ram Jully
|INC
|Alwar Urban
|Sanjay Sharma
|BJP
|Ramgarh
|Shafia Zubair
|INC
|Rajgarh-Laxmangarh (St)
|Johari Lal Meena
|INC
- Dec 03, 2023 09:07 AM IST
Mahendra Pal Meena leading from Ramgarh
In the Ramgarh (ST) seat, the Bharatiya Janata Party takes the lead. Mahendra Pal Meena contested under the banner of BJP in Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023.Dec 03, 2023 08:56 AM IST
BJP's Sanjay Sharma leads in Alwar Urban
Bharatiya Janata Party's Sanjay Sharma has taken a lead in Alwar Urban seat, according to early trends.Dec 03, 2023 08:55 AM IST
BJP takes a lead in Alwar Rural (SC)
Jairam Jatav from Bharatiya Janata Party takes an early lead in Alwar Rural (SC).Dec 02, 2023 12:04 PM IST
Rajasthan poll results: Counting started at 8 am for Alwar constituencies
Counting is underway for Tijara, Kishangarh Bas, Mundawar, Behror, Alwar Rural, Alwar Urban, Ramgarh, Rajgarh-Laxmangarh seats in Alwar constituencies.Topics
