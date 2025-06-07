Did MNS chief Raj Thackeray have a crush on Sonali Bendre? Bollywood actress answers

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre has rejected rumours of being romantically involved with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray years ago and expressed displeasure over people gossiping, saying that there are families involved in all of that. The rumours linking her to MNS president Raj Thackeray were sparked after an old video of the two went viral.(X/com/iamsonalibendre)

The rumours linking her to MNS president Raj Thackeray were sparked after an old video of the two went viral, which sparked a wave of unconfirmed claims about Raj Thackeray allegedly having a crush on her years ago.

Responding to the speculation of Raj Thackeray having a crush on her, Sonali Bendre said in a news agency ANI interview, "Did he... I doubt it," and dismissed the claims by clarifying, "I was talking to my sister who was right there."

"I don't know. I mean, a lot of people... I think it's just not in very good taste when people talk about it like that. First of all, I mean, there are families involved and people involved in all of that," ANI quoted as saying Sonali Bendre, who criticised the gossip.

Sonali Bendre reveals family connection

Sonali Bendre added that the association between the two families goes back decades.

"Other than the fact that my brother-in-law and my sister... my brother-in-law who's a cricketer and hence used to play cricket with Raj's [Thackeray] cousin... Sister's husband and they always played together. Secondly, my sister's mother-in-law was the head of the department of who taught us English literature in the [Ramnarain] Ruia College, which I'm from," Sonali Bendre said.

Sonali Bendre added that for her the connection was the mother of Raj Thackeray's wife, Sharmila, was best friends with her maternal aunt.

"...So they all knew each other. For me, the connection was that Sharmila, Raj's wife, her mother, and my maasi [maternal aunt] were best friends. Her mother has held me for 10 days because you know how, oh, her, my mother's younger sister, Maasi. So when she delivered Raj, they all came laughing. Oh, her elder sister's baby. Let's go and see the baby. They've come to the hospital and seen me…," Sonali Bendre said.

"So literally, that's the kind of connection," Bendre added.

Additionally, the 'Sarfarosh' actress said, "I've always travelled around... It's not something that I know them beyond a point because I came into Maharashtra only once in two years during summer holidays or something like that," she added.

When asked about her interest in politics, 'Diljale' actress firmly denied any political ambitions. "No, not really. I think you need a lot of very thick skin for it, which I don't have... and I'm not politically correct... unfortunately," she said.