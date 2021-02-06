Raj Thackeray to appear before court in vandalism case
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray will appear before a local here on Saturday for a hearing in the Vashi Toll plaza vandalism case.
The court last month summoned Thackeray over an alleged provocative speech before the vandalization in January 2014 by MNS activists.
Gajanan Kale, MNS leader from Navi Mumbai, said Thackeray will meet the party workers after the hearing.
MNS workers have installed posters welcoming Thackeray to the city, which is due to go to the civic polls this year.
Thackeray will also visit party workers in Thane and address them.
The Prime Minister also lauded the high court and district courts for carrying out a large number of e-proceedings during the coronavirus pandemic.
Protesting farmer unions have asked local farmers to ensure the Saturday protests remain peaceful and the movement of ambulances, marriage parties and media persons is allowed.
However, farmers leaders have said the chakka jam, which will begin from 12pm to 3pm, will not affect Delhi.
