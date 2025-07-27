Raj Thackeray visits Matoshree to wish Uddhav on his birthday, a first in 13 years

In a personal and political milestone moment for the Thackeray family, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray returned to Matoshree, his deceased uncle Bal Thackeray's home, after 13 years. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray being greeted by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray on his birthday. (PTI)

He visited Matoshree -- now home to Bal Thackeray’s son, Uddhav Thackeray, and his family -- to personally wish his cousin and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief on his birthday. He also gifted roses to his elder brother.

"On the occasion of my elder brother, Shiv Sena chief Mr. Uddhav Thackeray's birthday, I visited Matoshri, the residence of the late Honourable Mr. Balasaheb Thackeray, to extend my best wishes," Raj posted on his X account alongside a picture of him and Uddhav.

This visit marks Raj's first formal return to Matoshree since his departure from the Shiv Sena in 2006, a move that had set the cousins on divergent political paths for nearly two decades.

He was accompanied by senior MNS leaders Bala Nandgaonkar and Nitin Sardesai.

A symbolic reunion amid speculations

Inside Matoshree, the two cousins posed for photographs beside a portrait of the late Balasaheb Thackeray. Though brief, the meeting comes amid specualations that the two brother can once again reunite politically.

Raj Thackeray and his cousin Uddhav Thackeray shared the stage earlier this month for the first time in 20 years to protest against the three-language row and proclaimed the state was larger than their fued.

Raj Thackeray's MNS and the Uddhav Sena declared a joint rally after the Maharashtra government backtracked on its plan to make Hindi the third language in schools at the primary level in Maharashtra.

During that rally, Uddhav even suggested the possibility of a political alliance for the next civic elections.

Raj Thackeray on formal alliance with Uddhav and his party

While Uddhav Thackeray appears keen for a tie-up with his cousin ahead of civic elections in Mumbai and elsewhere, the MNS chief last week said his party will take a final call on polls after the civic polls.

The elections to the prestige civic body in Mumbai, Sena's citadel and home ground, and other municipal corporations are overdue by the end of this year.