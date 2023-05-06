Raj Thackeray's cartoon on Ajit Pawar amid NCP turmoil carries this message

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, when asked to draw something on the current situation of Maharashtra politics, sketched a caricature of Ajit Pawar signalling that the nephew is the central character of the developments triggered by Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar's resignation from the post of the party chief- which he rescinded on Friday. Raj Thackeray drew a caricature of Ajit Pawar at an event on Friday.

Raj Thackeray, who is also a cartoonist, has not commented on the issue yet apart from the spontaneous cartoon that he drew as he inaugurated the Pune International Cartoon Festival.

On Tuesday, Sharad Pawar announced his resignation at the event where the second part of his autobiography was launched. He said his decision was to encourage young leadership at the helm of the party while he would continue to remain the mentor. The decision triggered protests from his party workers forcing the leadership to convince him to take his decision back.

"Because of your love and respect, I am taking back my decision to step down as party chief. I can't disrespect your sentiments. Due to your love, I am respecting the demand that was made to me to withdraw my resignation and the resolution that was passed by senior NCP leaders. I withdraw my decision to step down as the national president of the Nationalist Congress Party," Sharad Pawar said.

The decision triggered speculation about whether it was to smoothen or foil Ajit Pawar's rumoured ease with the BJP.

When Raj Thackeray asked Ajit Pawar to pay attention to uncle

Amid speculations that Ajit Pawar may break away and support the BJP, Raj Thackeray earlier said he should pay attention to his uncle. To this, Ajit said, "The way Raj Thackeray paid attention to his own uncle, I will also pay attention to my uncle." Raj Thackeray left his uncle Balasaheb's Shiv Sena in 2006 to start MNS.

