With Ajit induction on hold, BJP prepares Plan B ahead of SC verdict

Mumbai: With the drama over Sharad Pawar’s resignation announcement derailing the BJP’s gameplan to poach Ajit Pawar and his group of MLAs, activity in the party has spiralled. The BJP is now preparing its Plan B on what is to be done in the wake of the imminent Supreme Court verdict on the split in the Shiv Sena while senior leaders have begun jockeying for the post of Maharashtra CM. HT Image

Till a few weeks ago, the BJP’s state leadership was enthusiastic about the potential induction of senior NCP leader Ajit and his supporters. They had been publicly speaking about the split in the NCP, but when reports that Ajit was rebelling against his uncle with a group of MLAs were leaked, it derailed the plan. There was an uproar in the NCP and Ajit was forced to issue a denial.

A flurry of activity has now ensued ahead of the much-awaited SC verdict. Legislative assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar has reportedly started consulting legal experts, as the apex court could direct the Speaker to take a call on the disqualification of the 16 Shiv Sena MLAs led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The disqualification proceedings, which were started after Shinde’s rebellion against then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, have remained incomplete.

On Tuesday, Narvekar met Union law minister Kiran Rijiju for half an hour in the state legislature, resulting in raised eyebrows in political circles. But while Narwekar insisted that the meeting was a casual one, an official from the state legislature said it was significant, as the SC verdict was expected before May 15. “The BJP’s central and state leadership are closely watching the developments and have also prepared a plan for after the SC verdict,” he said. “Narwekar has already consulted legal experts and senior party leaders on various issues, including the time limit for the decision on the disqualification and the fate of the MLAs.”

Taking all possibilities into account, activities within the party have gained momentum. Revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, considered to be close to Union home minister Amit Shah, has reportedly made a couple of rounds to Delhi. His close aides say he is the frontrunner for the post of chief minister if incumbent Eknath Shinde is disqualified. In such a case, the BJP may form the government with its own leader in place of Shinde. Competition for the post within the party has intensified,” a senior BJP leader said.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders have still not given up on Ajit Pawar. “Discussions with Ajit and his MLAs were at an advanced stage,” said a senior BJP leader. “Sharad Pawar’s announcement and the leaked reports about Ajit’s rebellion played spoilsport. We are, however, not in a hurry, as induction can happen any time before the general elections next year. The SC verdict will not result in the fall of the government and we are not looking at Ajit as Shinde’s replacement. Ajit Pawar will prove beneficial to us during the elections.”

