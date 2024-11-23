Maharashtra election results: Raj Thackeray's MNS fails to impress voters again, draws blank so far
In its first assembly election in 2009, MNS registered its best performance by winning 13 seats. In 2019, Raj Thackeray's party could win just one.
Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) once again put up a dismal performance in the Maharashtra assembly elections. The party fielded 125 candidates but is yet to open its account.
According to the EC data, Thackeray's son Amit is placed third in Mahim. He is only the second member of the Thackeray family after cousin Aaditya to contest any election.
In its first assembly election, MNS registered its best performance by winning 13 seats. But the party failed to repeat the show and just bagged one seat in the 2019 elections.
The vote share of MNS in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls dropped sharply to 1.5% from 4.1% in the 2009 polls.
Maharashtra Assembly Election Results LIVE Updates
The assembly polls in 2009 saw the MNS get 5.71% vote share, which dropped to 3.15% votes in 2014 and 2.25% in 2019. It did not field candidates against the BJP in the 2014 LS polls.
The MNS supported the ruling Mahayuti in the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year, but is contesting the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections independently.
At his rallies, Thackeray said the state's leadership had failed to address basic issues like water, electricity, education, and healthcare.
“We continue to contest elections on the same issues, while the aspirations of our youth are ignored. There is lack of public infrastructure. Why have Thane and Mumbai not made meaningful progress when compared to global hubs like Dubai,” Raj Thackeray said at a rally in Thane ahead of the elections.
Raj Thackeray's fallout with Shiv Sena
Raj Thackeray, the nephew of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, quit the party over his differences with Uddhav Thackeray in 2006.
He formed the MNS the same year, building his party on the agenda of Hindutva and Marathi manoos. The party faced criticism after its workers targeted migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra.
The MNS damaged the Shiv Sena's chances in 2009 Lok Sabha elections, dividing the Marathi-speaking voters.