Maharashtra election results: Amit Thackeray leads from Mahim constituency

Amit Thackeray, the son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, is contesting the assembly elections from Mumbai's Mahim constituency. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray's son and MNS candidate Amit Thackeray.(ANI file photo)

He is contesting against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Mahesh Sawant and Shiv Sena's Sada Sarvankar.

Amit Thackeray's party is linked to the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance. However, the Shiv Sena candidate, Sara Sarvankar, refused to back down.

Sada Sarvankar won the election from the Mahim constituency in 2014 and 2019.

Unlike his cousin and Uddhav Thackeray's son Aditya Thackeray, Amit Thackeray has largely remained away from the limelight.

Amit Thackeray has been associated with the activities of the party, which was founded by his father Raj Thackeray after falling out with his cousin Uddhav Thackeray.

According to the poll affidavit, Amit Thackeray completed his post-graduate education at Mumbai University. He completed a Master of Management Studies.

He has total assets of ₹16 crore. His liabilities are to the tune of ₹4 crore.

Amit Thackeray's occupation is business and agriculture.

Amit's father, Raj Thackeray, has never fought an election. Therefore, his entry into politics is being seen as a crucial step to maintaining the family's political legacy.

His cousin, Aditya Thackeray, son of Uddhav Thackeray, is already an active member of the Shiv Sena (UBT) party. He won the Worli assembly constituency in the 2019 assembly election. Aditya Thackeray was also a minister in his father's government.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Raj Thackeray did not field a candidate from Worli, as the then undivided Shiv Sena was fielding Aaditya Thackeray from the constituency.

“Culture is in-born; one cannot assume it,” said Amit last month, weeks after announcing that he wanted to contest the election.