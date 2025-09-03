Rajasthan: 50-year-old head constable died by suicide in Bharatpur police station

Bharatpur: A 50-year-old head constable allegedly died by suicide at a police station in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district on Wednesday. The constable, who was recently transferred to another police station in the district, was found hanging inside his room. (Representative photo)

The constable, who was recently transferred to another police station in the district, was found hanging inside his room, Rupwas circle officer Neeraj Sharma said.

The deceased, a resident of Daulatpur village, was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Bharatpur superintendent of police Digant Anand said that the deceased was promoted from constable to head constable around one-and-half-month ago.

“There is a police residence inside the police station campus where he was found hanging by the exhaust fan,” an officer said.

The body will be handed to family members after the postmortem. “Police will investigate the suicide case of the cop,” the officer added.