Search
Wed, Sept 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

Rajasthan: 50-year-old head constable died by suicide in Bharatpur police station

BySuresh Foujdar
Published on: Sept 03, 2025 06:57 pm IST

The deceased, a resident of Daulatpur village, was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival

Bharatpur: A 50-year-old head constable allegedly died by suicide at a police station in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district on Wednesday.

The constable, who was recently transferred to another police station in the district, was found hanging inside his room. (Representative photo)
The constable, who was recently transferred to another police station in the district, was found hanging inside his room. (Representative photo)

The constable, who was recently transferred to another police station in the district, was found hanging inside his room, Rupwas circle officer Neeraj Sharma said.

Also Read: Man detained under POCSO Act dies by suicide in Rajasthan police station

The deceased, a resident of Daulatpur village, was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Bharatpur superintendent of police Digant Anand said that the deceased was promoted from constable to head constable around one-and-half-month ago.

“There is a police residence inside the police station campus where he was found hanging by the exhaust fan,” an officer said.

Also Read: Jodhpur woman sets herself, daughter afire; note alleges dowry harassment

The body will be handed to family members after the postmortem. “Police will investigate the suicide case of the cop,” the officer added.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Rajasthan: 50-year-old head constable died by suicide in Bharatpur police station
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On