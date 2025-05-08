Rajasthan: 9 killed after gas cylinder explodes at jewellery shop in Bikaner

BIkaner: At least nine people, mostly local and Bengal artisans, were killed and several others were injured after a gas cylinder exploded at a jewellery shop in Bikaner’s Madan Market on Wednesday, police said. Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed their condolences and assured support to the victims’ families (IANS/ Video grab)

According to police officers, three bodies were recovered yesterday, and five more were pulled out from the debris today. “Also, an injured person died during treatment today,” an officer said.

Around 21 shops on the ground and basement floors of the market were damaged in the explosion. “At least eight people were rushed to the trauma centre at PBM Hospital with serious injuries, with three reported to be in critical condition,” the officer said.

Also Read:Ghaziabad: 50 LPG cylinders explode as truck catches fire

The explosion triggered chaos in the market. “The blast occurred around 11am in a shop where gold inlay and enamelling work was being carried out. The market houses around 30 shops, with both local and Bengali artisans working in the area. The explosion flattened about 21 shops and brought down several signboards, trapping many people underneath,” an officer said.

Also read:1 dies in central Delhi fire, DFS officials hurt

The police have identified the deceased and informed the families. Police teams, state disaster response force (SDRF) teams, and fire tenders were deployed to control the situation.

Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed their condolences and assured support to the victims’ families.