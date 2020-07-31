e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rajasthan BJP chief demands Speaker CP Joshi’s resignation on moral grounds

Rajasthan BJP chief demands Speaker CP Joshi’s resignation on moral grounds

BJP chief Satish Poonia made the demand following the surfacing of a viral video, where CP Joshi and chief minister Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot were found to be discussing the ongoing political turmoil in the desert state.

india Updated: Jul 31, 2020 10:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Rajasthan assembly speaker CP Joshi.
Rajasthan assembly speaker CP Joshi. (@prakashgoduka/Twitter Photo)
         

Satish Poonia, who heads the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajasthan, has demanded that the assembly Speaker CP Joshi should resign from his post on moral grounds, as his political leaning of saving the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government has been exposed.

He made the demand following the surfacing of a viral video, where Joshi and chief minister Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot were found to be discussing the ongoing political turmoil in the desert state.

Also Read: Constitution supreme for me, there is no pressure: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra

HT cannot independently authenticate the veracity of the viral video.

In the video, the Speaker is purportedly heard saying that if 30 members of the Rajasthan legislative assembly (MLAs) would have quit, then the crisis would have deepened.

He alluded to the situation as tough and hinted at the collapse of the Gehlot government.

Poonia alleged that the conversation has sullied the reputation of the office of the Speaker, who appeared more concerned about saving the Congress government at the expense of his constitutional authority.

His political inclination towards the Congress was on display and he flouted his constitutional obligation, he further alleged.

Poonia said the Speaker has to rise above party politics and play an impartial role in legislative proceedings.

He also urged Joshi to come clean on the veracity of the viral video.

“It is inappropriate for him to hold on to the post. He needs to maintain the dignity and neutrality of the House and must step down on moral grounds,” the state BJP chief added.

tags
top news
India now fifth in terms of Covid-19 fatalities, rate of recovery improves
India now fifth in terms of Covid-19 fatalities, rate of recovery improves
Rajasthan BJP chief demands Speaker CP Joshi’s resignation on moral grounds
Rajasthan BJP chief demands Speaker CP Joshi’s resignation on moral grounds
India praises Canada for disavowing SFJ’s Punjab Referendum
India praises Canada for disavowing SFJ’s Punjab Referendum
India records more than 50,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day
India records more than 50,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day
Pathan names player he thinks should have captained India more
Pathan names player he thinks should have captained India more
I was a better athlete than Botham, Hadlee, Imran combined: Kapil Dev
I was a better athlete than Botham, Hadlee, Imran combined: Kapil Dev
Twitter says hackers broke into system by calling employees
Twitter says hackers broke into system by calling employees
Covid-19: ‘Not herd immunity, vaccine only option,’ says govt
Covid-19: ‘Not herd immunity, vaccine only option,’ says govt
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In