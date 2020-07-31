Rajasthan BJP chief demands Speaker CP Joshi’s resignation on moral grounds

india

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 10:46 IST

Satish Poonia, who heads the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajasthan, has demanded that the assembly Speaker CP Joshi should resign from his post on moral grounds, as his political leaning of saving the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government has been exposed.

He made the demand following the surfacing of a viral video, where Joshi and chief minister Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot were found to be discussing the ongoing political turmoil in the desert state.

Also Read: Constitution supreme for me, there is no pressure: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra

HT cannot independently authenticate the veracity of the viral video.

In the video, the Speaker is purportedly heard saying that if 30 members of the Rajasthan legislative assembly (MLAs) would have quit, then the crisis would have deepened.

He alluded to the situation as tough and hinted at the collapse of the Gehlot government.

Poonia alleged that the conversation has sullied the reputation of the office of the Speaker, who appeared more concerned about saving the Congress government at the expense of his constitutional authority.

His political inclination towards the Congress was on display and he flouted his constitutional obligation, he further alleged.

Poonia said the Speaker has to rise above party politics and play an impartial role in legislative proceedings.

He also urged Joshi to come clean on the veracity of the viral video.

“It is inappropriate for him to hold on to the post. He needs to maintain the dignity and neutrality of the House and must step down on moral grounds,” the state BJP chief added.