News / India News / HT interview | ‘Wanted to be Congress chief; it’s a 100 times better job’: Ashok Gehlot

HT interview | ‘Wanted to be Congress chief; it’s a 100 times better job’: Ashok Gehlot

BySunetra Choudhury, Sachin Saini, Jaipur
Aug 25, 2023 12:56 AM IST

Gehlot said he is confident of repeating his 2008 feat of winning 153 seats in the 200-member Rajasthan assembly

One of the most keenly watched electoral fights this year is in Rajasthan, where chief minister Ashok Gehlot is hoping to break a decades-old trend of the incumbent being voted out. With schemes announcing free power, cellphones and cashless insurance up to 25 lakh, Gehlot, 73, has forced the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to follow his agenda. Speaking to HT’s Sunetra Choudhury and Sachin Saini, Gehlot says he is confident of repeating his 2008 feat of winning 153 seats in the 200-member assembly, and also seemed to suggest that his long-running feud with Sachin Pilot is over. Edited excerpts

Rajasthan chief minsiter Ashok Gehlot (HT Photo)
Rajasthan chief minsiter Ashok Gehlot (HT Photo)
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sunetra Choudhury

    Sunetra Choudhury is the National Political Editor of the Hindustan Times. With over two decades of experience in print and television, she has authored Black Warrant (Roli,2019), Behind Bars: Prison Tales of India’s Most Famous (Roli,2017) and Braking News (Hachette, 2010). Sunetra is the recipient of the Red Ink award in journalism in 2016 and Mary Morgan Hewett award in 2018.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sachin Saini

    Sachin Saini is Special Correspondent for Rajasthan. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out