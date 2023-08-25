HT interview | ‘Wanted to be Congress chief; it’s a 100 times better job’: Ashok Gehlot

One of the most keenly watched electoral fights this year is in Rajasthan, where chief minister Ashok Gehlot is hoping to break a decades-old trend of the incumbent being voted out. With schemes announcing free power, cellphones and cashless insurance up to ₹25 lakh, Gehlot, 73, has forced the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to follow his agenda. Speaking to HT’s Sunetra Choudhury and Sachin Saini, Gehlot says he is confident of repeating his 2008 feat of winning 153 seats in the 200-member assembly, and also seemed to suggest that his long-running feud with Sachin Pilot is over. Edited excerpts Rajasthan chief minsiter Ashok Gehlot (HT Photo)