Home / India News / Gehlot welcomes back Pilot,18 rebels, says ‘should forget whatever happened’

india Updated: Aug 13, 2020 19:23 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress leader Sachin Pilot and KC Venugopal show victory sign during a party meeting in Jaipur on Aug 13.
Three days after the truce deal was done, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot came face-to-face with his former deputy Sachin Pilot at the Congress Legislature Party meet on Thursday, underscoring that grievances of the dissident MLAs will be addressed and that the episode should now be buried for good.

“We all should forget whatever happened,” people familiar with the developments at the Congress meet told HT, even as pictures emerged of the two leaders smiling and shaking hands while posing for the cameras.

The CM further said that he will be seeking a trust vote. However, the BJP, suspecting a short-lived truce, has already announced that it will be moving a no confidence motion against the Gehlot government.

“We would have proved the majority without the 19 dissident MLAs but it would not have made us happy. Apne toh apne hote hai,” the CM said, underlining his “forgive and forget” mantra.

