e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Ashok Gehlot meets governor after he sends back proposal on assembly session again

Ashok Gehlot meets governor after he sends back proposal on assembly session again

Rajasthan CM Gehlot, while addressing a programme at Congress’ state unit office, said a “prem patra” or love letter has come from Rajasthan governor.

india Updated: Jul 29, 2020 13:05 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot meets Governor Kalraj Mishra
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot meets Governor Kalraj Mishra
         

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot trooped to Governor Kalraj Mishra’s residence on Wednesday after Raj Bhavan returned his proposal to convene the session of the state assembly for the third time, officials said.

Gehlot, while addressing a programme at Congress’ state unit office, said a “prem patra” or love letter has come from Rajasthan governor. This was the second time he referred to the governor’s rejection as a love letter.

“I am going to meet him to ask what does he want,” Gehlot said at party office before the meeting.

The state government had sent its third proposal to Mishra to reiterate its demand to convene an assembly session from July 31 without mentioning whether it will seek a trust vote in the House.

Before that, the governor had suggested a 21-day notice period to convene the House, sought clarity on the session’s agenda and advised live-streaming of the floor test, in case it was held and also asked about Covid-19 related precautions in the assembly.

The Gehlot-led cabinet, which met on Tuesday, had claimed Governor Mishra did not have any locus standi in stipulating conditions to hold the session. The cabinet asked Mishra to abide by its proposal and claimed the failure to do so would be unconstitutional.

It also asserted that the agenda of the session will be determined by the business advisory committee of the house. It was the speaker’s domain to decide on social distancing norms in the assembly.

tags
top news
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
Rafale is a game changer, Chinese J 20 does not even come close, says former air chief Dhanoa
Rafale is a game changer, Chinese J 20 does not even come close, says former air chief Dhanoa
Ashok Gehlot meets governor after he sends back proposal on assembly session again
Ashok Gehlot meets governor after he sends back proposal on assembly session again
Rajasthan Guv cancels Independence Day event over Covid-19 situation
Rajasthan Guv cancels Independence Day event over Covid-19 situation
Indian Navy deepens watch to check China ambitions
Indian Navy deepens watch to check China ambitions
From theft to cheating: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father charges against Rhea Chakraborty
From theft to cheating: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father charges against Rhea Chakraborty
LIVE: UK to receive 60 million does of Covid-19 vaccine from GSK, Sanofi
LIVE: UK to receive 60 million does of Covid-19 vaccine from GSK, Sanofi
India’s Covid tally crosses 1.5 million, Delhi gears up for 2nd Sero survey
India’s Covid tally crosses 1.5 million, Delhi gears up for 2nd Sero survey
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In