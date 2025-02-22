Rajasthan CM receives death threat from POCSO convict in Dausa Central Jail

Bharatpur: Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma received threat calls on Saturday from a prisoner lodged in Dausa Central Jail, a police officer said. Rinku called the Jaipur police control room twice on Saturday and threatened to kill chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma (PTI)

Police identified the caller as 29-year-old Rinku, who was sentenced to life imprisonment until death, along with a penalty of ₹20,000, by the court on January 9, 2020.

The Tijara police arrested Rinku for abducting and raping a six-year-old on March 9, 2019. The minor was visiting a wedding with her grandfather. The girl was found bleeding and unconscious. After convicted by the court,he was sent to Dausa jail.

“Rinku called the Jaipur police control room twice on Saturday and threatened to kill chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma,” said additional superintendent of police (ASP) of Dausa, Guru Sharan.

Sharan added that Jaipur and Dausa police launched a search operation in Dausa Central Jail on Saturday after the incident. “After receiving the threat calls, police teams were put on alert and began the search operation in the jail. We have recovered a mobile phone from there,” he said.

The state home minister Jawahar Singh Bedham said, “A POCSO convict Rinku has arranged a mobile phone inside the jail and called to threaten the CM to kill him. Upon receiving the information, the police had immediately taken action arrested him. The director general (prison) instructed inspector general of jail Vikram Singh to probe the matter.”

He further added, “Prima facie, some official staff of the jail could be involved in the matter. A few hours before the incident, the police had conducted a search operation in the jail and everything was clear then. It is really suspicious how Rinku had arranged the phone and threatened the CM directly. The matter is really serious as it is not possible without the hep of any jail staff. We will take stringent action against the culprit.”

Last year too the Jaipur Police Control Room received calls from jail inmates.

Mukesh, who was charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, had called the Jaipur Police Control Room on January 17, 2024, threatening to shoot Sharma, following which three jail officials were suspended. He was shifted to Dausa central jail from Jaipur central jail after this call.

On July 27, 2024, another POCSO convict, Nimo, a resident of West Bengal’s Darjeeling, was shifted to Dausa jail from Jaipur jail three months before he called the Jaipur control room and threatened to shoot the CM in a similar manner.

“We are also interrogating Rinku since morning. We are also probing whether he has any links to the previous two incidents. Further investigation is underway,” said Sharan.