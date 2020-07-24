e-paper
Rajasthan Congress MLA Babulal Bairwa admitted to hospital after breathing problems

Rajasthan Congress MLA Babulal Bairwa admitted to hospital after breathing problems

Bairwa is one of the Rajasthan Congress MLAs who are currently staying at Jaipur’s Fairmont Hotel.

india Updated: Jul 24, 2020 11:03 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo: Rajasthan Congress MLA Babulal Bairwa.
File photo: Rajasthan Congress MLA Babulal Bairwa. (ANI)
         

Congress MLA from Rajasthan’s Kathumar, Babulal Bairwa, has been admitted to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur after facing breathing problem, news agency ANI reported. Bairwa is one of the Rajasthan Congress MLAs staying at the Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur.

Amid the political crisis in the state, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said an assembly session will be called soon and his government will prove its majority.

“The government has the majority figure... hundred percent... far more than the government requires. We are ready. If our chief minister calls the House... we are ready for the floor test,” Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said on Thursday.

This comes as the Rajasthan High Court is set to pronounce its judgement on the disqualification notices sent by the Speaker to former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and his supporting camp of lawmakers.

