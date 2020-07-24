Rajasthan Congress MLA Babulal Bairwa admitted to hospital after breathing problems

india

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 11:03 IST

Congress MLA from Rajasthan’s Kathumar, Babulal Bairwa, has been admitted to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur after facing breathing problem, news agency ANI reported. Bairwa is one of the Rajasthan Congress MLAs staying at the Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur.

Amid the political crisis in the state, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said an assembly session will be called soon and his government will prove its majority.

“The government has the majority figure... hundred percent... far more than the government requires. We are ready. If our chief minister calls the House... we are ready for the floor test,” Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said on Thursday.

This comes as the Rajasthan High Court is set to pronounce its judgement on the disqualification notices sent by the Speaker to former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and his supporting camp of lawmakers.