Rajasthan Covid-19 task force for lockdown withdrawal in phases

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 16:08 IST

Rajasthan’s Covid-19 task force has recommended the phased withdrawal of the lockdown, ideally in districts with no infections, by allowing movement of vehicles transporting goods and agricultural value chain operations with conditions.

The task force, headed by the additional chief secretary, was set up to suggest ways to withdraw the lockdown. The panel has submitted its report to the chief minister, and it will now be sent to the Central government.

O April 4, chief minister Ashok Gehlot had formed two task forces to give suggestions on the phased withdrawal of the lockdown and on bringing the economy back on track.

A senior official said on condition of anonymity that the 12-member task force has recommended that the lockdown should be withdrawn in phases, and not in one go, based on the number of infections in districts.

The panel has placed districts in four categories based on the number of Covid-19 cases – high risk, medium risk, low risk, and districts with no cases, such as Bundi, Jalore, Sirohi, Hanumangarh and Baran.

The report recommended allowing agricultural value chain operations (production, marketing and consumption) with conditions. The task force emphasised the need to strengthen National Agriculture Marketing (eNAM), a pan-India electronic trading portal, which connects all agricultural markets (mandis), the official said.

The task force also recommended allowing the transportation of goods and opening up of the services sector, including electricians, and repairs of coolers and air conditioning units, along with the supply of medicines and groceries and the continuation of banking operations, the official said.

In addition, food delivery services, including by restaurants, and services such as plumbers, hair salons, laundries, cobblers and tailoring should be considered for resumption, the official said.

“The report said schools, colleges and libraries should stay closed, and factories with labour staying in the premises and major mining operations may be allowed,” he said.

The task force recommended that some activities should be permitted only after the return of normalcy, such as social gatherings of more than 20 people, markets in narrow lanes, cinemas, gyms, clubs and swimming pools, the official said.

“The panel has suggested ensuring that those given permits are bound to follow the advisories of the health department, such as wearing masks, using sanitisers and maintaining social distancing,” he said.

The report also gave details of the Covid-19 situation in Rajasthan, including hotspots and growth charts for infections.

Rajasthan had imposed a lockdown on March 22, three days before the nationwide lockdown announced by the Central government.

The 12-member task force comprised officials and experts such as additional chief secretary (home) Rajeeva Swaroop, additional chief secretary (health) Rohit Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary (industry) Subodh Agarwal, director general of police Bhupendra Singh, additional director general of police (crime) BL Soni, the heads of the energy, agriculture, food and civil supply, and labour departments and health experts Ashok Pangariya, Virendra Singh and SD Gupta.