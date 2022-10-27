Rajasthan girls auctioned on stamp papers, else mothers raped; NHRC seeks report

The Rajasthan government was issued a notice on Thursday by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over reports that girls, aged between eight and 18, are auctioned on stamp paper in half a dozen districts of the state.

If refused, their mothers are subjected to rape on the diktats of the local caste panchayats for the settlement of disputes.

The commission urged the government to respond to the notice within four weeks.

The commission said it took suo motu cognizance of a media report in this regard that said “whenever there is a dispute between the two parties particularly involving financial transactions and loans etc, the girls aged between 8-18 are auctioned to recover money.”

These girls are being sent to Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Delhi and even abroad and subjected to physical abuse, torture and sexual assault.

NHRC said media reports have documented the ordeal of many victims of such crimes, adding that if true they amount to their human rights violations.

The rights commission said a notice has been issued on the chief secretary of Rajasthan seeking a detailed report in the matter, along with an action taken report, measures already taken and if not, proposed to be taken to prevent such crimes.

The commission said the report must also contain how the state government is ensuring the functions of the gram panchayat, as per the constitutional provisions or Panchayati Raj Law to eradicate the caste-based system impinging the human rights and the right to dignity of girls and women in the state.

Rajasthan's director general of police has also been asked to submit a detailed report mentioning the initiation of criminal prosecution against the perpetrators of such crime and their abettors/sympathisers.

“It must also contain the status of cases, including the registration of FIRs, chargesheet, arrest, if any, in such incidents and the mechanism initiated to apprehend the people involved in such systematic crimes of flesh trade in the state. The report must also mention steps being taken or proposed to be taken against the public servant(s), who purported to have neglected perpetually prevention of such incidents.”

The commission said it has asked its special rapporteur, Umesh Kumar Sharma, to visit and inspect the areas in Rajasthan where such crimes are taking place and submit a comprehensive report in not more than three months.

Citing a media report that was carried on October 26, the commission said in Bhilwada, whenever there is any dispute between two parties, they approach the caste panchayat instead of going to police for settlement of issues. “It becomes the starting point of making the girls slave, if they are not sold, their mothers are ordered to be raped.”

The report further stated that in order to pay off a debt of ₹15 lakh, a panchayat forced a man to sell his sister first and even after this when the debt was not cleared, he was forced to sell his 12-year-old daughter. “The buyer purchased the girl for ₹8 lakh. Thereafter, all the five sisters became slave but still their father could not pay off his debt.”

In another incident a man was forced to sell his house and further took a loan of ₹6 lakh for the treatment of his wife, who later died. He reportedly took another loan of ₹6 lakh for the treatment of his mother. “In order to settle the loan, he sold his small daughter for ₹6 lakh to some people, who took her to Agra. She was sold three times and became pregnant four times,”

