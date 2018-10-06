No chief minister has returned to power in Rajasthan in 25 years

Rajasthan has alternated between the BJP and the Congress in the last five Assembly elections. That is the nature of Rajasthan politics — the people here don’t vote the same party to power for two terms in a row. This is Congress’s biggest advantage and BJP’s biggest bugbear this Assembly elections.

The Congress is upbeat over its recent victories in the Lok Sabha and Assembly by-elections where it snatched all three seats from the BJP by winning the Lok Sabha seats of Ajmer and Alwar and the Assembly seat of Mandalgarh in Bhilwara. In terms of Assembly segments, this translated to 17 seats, including eight each in the two Lok Sabha constituencies.

The grand old party hopes the winning streak will continue when the state goes to polls on December 7 because people’s anger against the BJP would continue.

But it faces a challenge on the aspect of leadership. People are unclear about who will lead the government if the Congress is voted to power. PCC chief Sachin Pilot takes the credit for steering the party to three by-election victories but Ashok Gehlot is hugely popular across the state.

The BJP won a record 163 seats, 10 more than the Congress’s best show in 1998, in the 200-member Assembly in 2013 elections, riding on the Modi wave. But the party is fraught with unrest among its workers and traditional vote banks such as the Rajputs and the Gujjars.

Party workers feel they have been ignored these four-and-a-half years that BJP was in power. Chief minister Vasundhara Raje was inaccessible and the workers’ voice was never heard.

BJP president Amit Shah has sought to address this through the Shakti Kendra Sammelans, reaching out to workers and telling them that it is the worker that wins an election, not leaders. Shah is learnt to have told the workers to keep their dissatisfaction and other issues aside and work hard to break the myth that no party can win Rajasthan twice in a row.

Other major issues in this election are Raje’s unfulfilled promise of generating 1.5 million jobs, anger among the castes that formed the traditional BJP vote base, rural distress leading to suicides by farmers — hitherto unheard of in Rajasthan — and the exclusion of people from social security schemes.

Engineer Manohar Lal Yadav, a political analyst, said the BJP knows that its electoral prospects are bad in Rajasthan and that is why it needs more time to limit the damage.

“The party is already aware, after the rout in by-elections, about its poor show in the state. So it needs more time to campaign that is why probably the polling in Rajasthan has been kept the last and there’s a gap of 9 days between voting in MP and Rajasthan,” he said.

The election commission on Saturday announced the poll dates for five states — Chhattisgarh on November 12 and 20, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram on November 28, and Rajasthan and Telangana on December 7.

There’s no scope for a third force in Rajasthan. Non-Congress, non-BJP parties have never got more than 5-6% votes. In 1993, Janata Dal (United) won six seats, its highest ever, with 7% votes, and the Bahujan Samaj Party won six seats with 7.6% votes in 2008. In all the elections, Independents have come third after the BJP and the Congress.

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 18:52 IST