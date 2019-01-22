Rajasthan HC directs Robert Vadra to appear before ED in land case

The Rajasthan high court on Monday directed Robert Vadra and his mother Maureen, partners of Sky Light Hospitality Company to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on February 12 for questioning in the Bikaner land case even as it restrained the agency from arresting them. Vadra is the son-in-law of former Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Additional solicitor general in-charge of Rajasthan Rajdeepak Rastogi, who appeared for ED in the HC, said the agency has only asked Robert Vadra to appear before it.

“Later if the ED will feels the need for further investigation, then the other partner can be called,” he said.

The ED is conducting initial inquiry into a money laundering case in the Bikaner land case. Rastogi told the court that in the investigation so far, the role of Sky Light Company has surfaced.

On Monday, Rastogi requested the court to give an early date for Vadra’s appearance but the company’s counsel Kuldeep Mathur informed the court that Vadra is in England .

“The court had earlier ordered no coercive action against the company; now the court also restrained ED from arresting the partners,” Mathur added.

Vadra’s representatives have previously dismissed the case as political vendetta. Mathur said that despite responding to every summons, the ED was continuously issuing summons to Vadra.

The next hearing has been scheduled for February 18.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 11:45 IST