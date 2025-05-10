Rajasthan jawan killed in Pak airstrike at Udhampur airbase in Jammu & Kashmir

Jaipur: A 36-year-old jawan, Surendra Kumar, who had been working as an assistant medical sergeant for the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Udhampur airbase in Jammu and Kashmir, was killed during an airstrike launched by Pakistan early on Saturday, said officials. Surendra Kumar Moga had been posted at the 39th wing of the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Udhampur airbase (File Photo)

He is a native of Mandawa in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu.

Jhunjhunu district collector, Ramavatar Meena, said, “Surendra Kumar Moga had been posted at the 39th wing of the IAF at the Udhampur airbase. He was killed during a Pakistani attack on Saturday wee hours at the airbase. Upon receiving the information in the morning, the district police superintendent Sharad Chaudhary and I visited his family and informed them about the news.”

Kumar had been working with the armed forces for over 14 years. “Earlier he was posted in Lucknow and was transferred to Udhampur only two months ago. Last time when he visited Jhunjhunu in April, he organised a function for his new home. On April 20, he returned to the airbase with his wife, Seema (34),” said his cousin Kuldeep Kumar Moga, who is also a former soldier of the Indian Army.

Kuldeep Kumar said that Seema, who often stayed with Surendra at his posting location had returned to Jhunjhunu’s Balaria village after the death of her grandfather 10 days ago. “She was planning to return to Udhampur soon. But who thought such an incident will happen!” he said.

After receiving the news of her husband’s death, Seema fainted and the district collector and other visiting officers rushed her to a nearby government hospital in Nawalgarh. “She was discharged in the evening after a primary treatment. Surendra and Seema have two children- Vartika (11) and Daksh (7)- both are studying in local schools,” Kuldeep added.

“We have faith in the Indian government. Surendra’s sacrifice will not go in vain. Pakistan will soon get a suitable reply from our military forces,” he said.

District collector Meena said that Surendra’s body will be brought to Jhunjhunu by Sunday evening.

Expressing his condolences to the family, the collector said, “We have also spoken to the family and assured them of providing necessary aides and other financial support to his family members.”