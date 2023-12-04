Rajasthan ke naye CM’: Cong's Adhir Ranjan jokes with BJP MP Mahant Balaknath. Watch

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and BJP MP Mahant Balaknath shared a light moment on Monday outside the Parliament amid the first day of the winter session. In a video posted by news agency ANI, the Congress leader jokingly called Balaknath “Rajasthan ke naye CM” (Rajasthan's new chief minister). This comes a day after the BJP won the Hindi heartland state, ousting the incumbent Congress. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and BJP MP Yogi Balaknath outside Parliament(ANI)

To Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's comment, the BJP leader chuckled but said nothing.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Balaknath was one of the key BJP candidates among Vasundhara Raje, Diya Kumari, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Samaram, Govind Prasad, Jaswant Singh Yadav, Mahendra Pal, and Meena Anita Bhadel who won the Rajasthan assembly election from their respective constituencies. Balaknath defeated Congress leader Imran Khan in the Tijara seat by a margin of 6,173 votes. He is also considered a chief ministerial candidate.

BJP secured a whopping victory in Rajasthan with 115 seats out of the total 199-member assembly. While Congress trailed with 68 seats, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) secured two seats. Meanwhile, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) won one seat each, and eight seats were won by independent candidates.

Besides Rajasthan, BJP swept Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. In Madhya Pradesh, BJP managed to stave off anti-incumbency after winning 163 seats in the 230-member assembly, while it won 54 seats with an absolute majority in the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly. In the Telangana assembly election, BJP won eight seats, a significant surge in seats than its 2018 tally of two. In Mizoram, the saffron party won two seats.

(With inputs from agencies)