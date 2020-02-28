e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Rajasthan man arrested for rape, murder of elder sister

Rajasthan man arrested for rape, murder of elder sister

Bhilwara’s superintendent of police Harendra Mahawar said the body of 48-year-old Bhagwati Punjabi was found in her shanty on February 25.

india Updated: Feb 28, 2020 12:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
A 42-year-old man was arrested in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara on Thursday on the charges of raping and killing his elder sister, police said.
A 42-year-old man was arrested in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara on Thursday on the charges of raping and killing his elder sister, police said. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

A 42-year-old man was arrested in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara on Thursday on the charges of raping and killing his elder sister, police said.

Bhilwara’s superintendent of police Harendra Mahawar said the body of 48-year-old Bhagwati Punjabi was found in her shanty on February 25. Blood was oozing out from her mouth, ear and nose, he added.

Her other brother, Pappu Singh, said when he came home for lunch his sister’s neighbours told him that she hadn’t come out of her shanty since the morning that day. When he went to her house, he found her dead.

Mahawar said her second brother, Kalu Singh Punjabi, was detained for interrogation on the basis of information.

“During the interrogation, he confessed to his crime. He said he raped her and when she threatened to tell the other brother about it, he strangled her,” he said.

Kalu Singh Punjabi also took away her earrings to make it look like murder for robbery, the officer added.

He has been booked for under section 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 376 (rape) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police said there are seven cases against Kalu Singh Punjabi in Pratapnagar police station and five in Kotwali police station for thefts and breaking into houses.

The Pratapnagar police station has now opened a history sheet to monitor his activities.

tags
top news
‘Shielded big names’: CBI vs CBI plays out in Delhi court; judge rebukes officers
‘Shielded big names’: CBI vs CBI plays out in Delhi court; judge rebukes officers
Delhi gets new police chief amid criticism of force over violence
Delhi gets new police chief amid criticism of force over violence
Autopsy report details brutality inflicted on IB staffer during Delhi riots
Autopsy report details brutality inflicted on IB staffer during Delhi riots
India predicted XI for 2nd Test: Few big changes on the cards
India predicted XI for 2nd Test: Few big changes on the cards
Raghuram Rajan’s advice as global growth falters over coronavirus fears
Raghuram Rajan’s advice as global growth falters over coronavirus fears
Porsche takes customization to ultimate level, offers fingerprint body
Porsche takes customization to ultimate level, offers fingerprint body
‘A weak economy, but Hindu Muslim, Hindu Muslim’: Chetan Bhagat on Delhi riots
‘A weak economy, but Hindu Muslim, Hindu Muslim’: Chetan Bhagat on Delhi riots
Samsung Galaxy S20+ first impressions
Samsung Galaxy S20+ first impressions
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news