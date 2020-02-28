Rajasthan man arrested for rape, murder of elder sister

india

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 12:17 IST

A 42-year-old man was arrested in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara on Thursday on the charges of raping and killing his elder sister, police said.

Bhilwara’s superintendent of police Harendra Mahawar said the body of 48-year-old Bhagwati Punjabi was found in her shanty on February 25. Blood was oozing out from her mouth, ear and nose, he added.

Her other brother, Pappu Singh, said when he came home for lunch his sister’s neighbours told him that she hadn’t come out of her shanty since the morning that day. When he went to her house, he found her dead.

Mahawar said her second brother, Kalu Singh Punjabi, was detained for interrogation on the basis of information.

“During the interrogation, he confessed to his crime. He said he raped her and when she threatened to tell the other brother about it, he strangled her,” he said.

Kalu Singh Punjabi also took away her earrings to make it look like murder for robbery, the officer added.

He has been booked for under section 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 376 (rape) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police said there are seven cases against Kalu Singh Punjabi in Pratapnagar police station and five in Kotwali police station for thefts and breaking into houses.

The Pratapnagar police station has now opened a history sheet to monitor his activities.