Rajasthan man booked for sedition over death threat to PM Narendra Modi on Facebook

Rajasthan police on Thursday booked a 31-year-old man identified as Naveen Swami slapping sedition charges against him for allegedly posting a death threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Facebook on Thursday.

Swami, a resident of Barkat Nagar in Jaipur, works at a book store located near Triveni Nagar.

According to the police, Naveen created a fake profile on Facebook posing as Naveen Swami Dual. He posted a death threat to PM Modi on his Facebook wall. Swami wrote on his post, “Kya koi he jo mujhe Modi ke murder ki supari de sakta he. Mere pass full proof plan he (can somebody hire me to kill Modi. I have a full-proof plan).”

The cyber team of Jaipur police commissioner’s office informed commissioner Anand Shrivastava about the post after which Srivastava then directed DCP east Rahul Jain to take action.

Jain said, “A team of police officials tracked the IP address of the Facebook account with the help of the cyber police team. After tracking Swami’s location, a team from Bajaj Nagar police station was rushed to his residence at Barkat Nagar on Thursday and was arrested.”

Accused Swami said, “I know I have committed a mistake and within 10 minutes, I had deleted the post. I was abused by some trolls on my post and as a reaction, I had uploaded the post.”

The station house officer of Bajaj Nagar police station Manwendra Singh said that Swami was arrested under section 124(A) (whoever attempts to excite disaffection towards the government), 505(B)( intent to incite, or which is likely to incite, any class or community ) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code.

Police are further interrogating him and will present him in the court on Friday.

