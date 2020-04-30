Rajasthan: Minor allegedly killed by kin for having an affair with boy from another community

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 13:44 IST

A 16-year-girl from Pali district of Rajasthan was allegedly killed for having an affair with a boy from another caste. The girl was reportedly strangulated to death by her mother and uncle who later burned the body and buried it near the river banks.

According to police officials, the girl used to live with her family members in Punay district of Rajasthan and was a native of Sonai Manji village - 10-kilometres from Pali district headquarters.

“The victim, identified as Rinku Sirvi, allegedly had an affair with a boy from Maharashtra with whom she had escaped three-months back. She was later found at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. The boy with whom she had escaped was arrested on charges of kidnapping and other relevant sections under the POCSO Act,” said Rahul Katakey, superintendent of police (SP), Pali.

The boy, who was around 20-years-old, was granted bail a month later after which Sirvi told her mother that she wanted to get married to him once she is an adult. Her mother and uncle were allegedly completely against it. Irked by Sirvi’s persistence, her mother Sita and uncle Savaram made a plan to kill the minor. They took the victim to Sonai Manji village instead of visiting their deity’s temple.

“On March 19, Sita and Savaram went to visit their deity’s temple located in isolated farms where they strangulated the victim’s neck and burned her body later. As the body was burnt partially, they packed it in a sack and buried it near a river bank located 1.5 kiolmetres away from the spot where the victim was killed,” the SP added.

After disposing of the body, Savaram returned to Punay while Sita went to her parent’s home in Sodawas village of Alwar district.

Few days back, the Pali police received a tip and recovered the body. The officers later interrogated the parents after which Sita and Savaram confessed to the crime and were arrested on Wednesday. Further investigation is underway.