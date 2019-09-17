Rajasthan plans 75% quota for locals in private jobs

india

Sep 17, 2019

Rajasthan is considering a proposal to provide 75% reservation in private sector jobs for local residents on the lines of a similar quota implemented in Andhra Pradesh this year, according to officials familiar with the development.

The Andhra Pradesh assembly in July passed a law to provide 75% reservation to local residents in any industry or project set up under the public-private partnership model. The law also provides for a penalty in case of non-compliance. Subsequently, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on July 10 and his Gujarat counterpart, Vijay Rupani, on July 15 promised reservation in private sector for local residents. Political parties in poll-bound Maharashtra and Haryana have also demanded reservation in the private sector for local residents.

“The proposal [to provide 75% reservation in private sector jobs] is in its initial stage of consideration. We will be holding discussions with all stakeholders in coming days to firm up the final proposal,” said Rajasthan Skill and Livelihood Development Corporation (RSLDC) managing director Samit Sharma.

A government official, who is familiar with the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity, said chief minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal and asked the RSLDC to hold discussions on this. The corporation will also prepare a concept note on the proposal, which could be discussed with the industry, the official added.

“Only after discussions with the industry, the government will take a call on whether to bring a law or introduce reservation through an executive order. We are looking at the Andhra Pradesh model closely,” said the official.

In response to the proposal, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)’s Rajasthan chapter director, Nitin Gupta, said, “CII is of the view that we are moving towards an open market economy and therefore everyone should be allowed to work anywhere. The industry must be incentivised if they hire local workforce after a certain percentage. There are specialised sectors wherein finding sufficient skilled local workforce may be difficult.”

Mukesh Pareek, a spokesman for opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, called the proposal “unjustified” and added the industry should have the freedom to select workforce. “…such a reservation not just in Rajasthan but in other states, which are considering such a quota, is not right. The Constitution provides freedom to work in any state as per one’s eligibility and capability.”

According to the figures available on the Union Labour ministry’s website, around 5.34 lakh unemployed youth are registered in Rajasthan with different employment exchanges. To be sure, not many people seek jobs through employment exchanges.

Political analyst Narayan Bareth the governments will try to make political capital through private sector when jobs in the public sector are shrinking.

Sep 17, 2019