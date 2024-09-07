Rajasthan Police issues SOP on married, live-in couples facing threats

The Rajasthan Police has prepared a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) aimed at offering protection to married couples and those living in “close relationship” who face threats to their safety, officials said on Saturday. The move comes following an August 2 directive from the Rajasthan high court, ordering the state to establish a mechanism for safeguarding such couples. According to the SOP, the nodal officer has been tasked with providing immediate interim relief to the victim couple on complaint. (HT file)

The SOP, issued by Bhupendra Sahu, Additional Director General of Police (Civil Rights), is designed to ensure that couples under threat can easily access police protection.

New SOP by Rajasthan Police

Under the SOP, married couples living in the state and couples living in "close relationship" can submit protection requests either directly or through a representative or advocate. If they are under threat from anyone, they will submit a representation for protection to the designated nodal officer.

The nodal officers have been tasked with offering immediate interim relief to couples reporting threats. These officers must record statements via audio and video under CCTV surveillance and provide security if a legitimate threat is identified. If not, they are required to provide clear reasons for their decision.

Last month, the Jaipur bench of Rajasthan high court order directed the state government to provide better protection to individuals—particularly inter-caste couples—facing social opposition or threats to their life and liberty. The court, while hearing a petition filed by a couple facing threats after their marriage, expressed concern about the frequency of such cases, noting that it receives between 15 and 20 petitions daily from couples seeking police protection.

"Police authorities have a constitutional responsibility to provide enhanced protection to couples facing threats or harassment from social groups or groups enforcing socially dominant norms," Justice Sameer Jain said in the order.

The court also ordered the establishment of a police complaints authority at both the state and district levels, in line with a previous Supreme Court ruling from the Prakash Singh case.