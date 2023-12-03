Rajasthan Results 2023: Winners from Jodhpur, Phalodi, Lohawat, Shergarh, Sardarpura, Soorsagar, Luni, Pokaran seats

Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 25. Jodhpur area constitutes - Jodhpur, Phalodi, Lohawat, Shergarh, Sardarpura, Soorsagar, Luni, Pokaran seats Women wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Rajasthan state assembly election in Ajmer, India, November 25, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.(REUTERS)

Winning candidates from 2023 elections in Jodhpur area constituencies

Constituency Winning Candidate Party PHALODI Pabbaram Bishnoi Bharatiya Janata Party LOHAWAT Gajendra Singh Bharatiya Janata Party SHERGARH Babusingh Rathor Bharatiya Janata Party SARDARPURA Ashok Gehlot Indian National Congress JODHPUR Atul Bhansali Bharatiya Janata Party SOORSAGAR Devendra Joshi Bharatiya Janata Party LUNI Jogaram Patel Bharatiya Janata Party POKARAN Pratap Puri Bharatiya Janata Party

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Jodhpur area constituencies

Constituency 2018 Sitting MLA Party PHALODI Pabba Ram BJP LOHAWAT Kisana Ram Vishnoi INC SHERGARH Meena Kanwar INC SARDARPURA Ashok Gehlot INC JODHPUR Manisha Panwar INC SOORSAGAR Suryakanta Vyas BJP LUNI Mahendra Vishnoi INC POKARAN Shale Mohammad INC

