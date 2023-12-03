Rajasthan Results 2023: Winners from Jodhpur, Phalodi, Lohawat, Shergarh, Sardarpura, Soorsagar, Luni, Pokaran seats
LIVE counting updates for Rajasthan assembly seats of Jodhpur, Phalodi, Lohawat, Shergarh, Sardarpura, Soorsagar, Luni and Pokaran on December 3, 2023
Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 25. Jodhpur area constitutes - Jodhpur, Phalodi, Lohawat, Shergarh, Sardarpura, Soorsagar, Luni, Pokaran seats
Winning candidates from 2023 elections in Jodhpur area constituencies
|Constituency
|Winning Candidate
|Party
|PHALODI
|Pabbaram Bishnoi
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|LOHAWAT
|Gajendra Singh
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|SHERGARH
|Babusingh Rathor
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|SARDARPURA
|Ashok Gehlot
|Indian National Congress
|JODHPUR
|Atul Bhansali
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|SOORSAGAR
|Devendra Joshi
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|LUNI
|Jogaram Patel
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|POKARAN
|Pratap Puri
|Bharatiya Janata Party
Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Jodhpur area constituencies
|Constituency
|2018 Sitting MLA
|Party
|PHALODI
|Pabba Ram
|BJP
|LOHAWAT
|Kisana Ram Vishnoi
|INC
|SHERGARH
|Meena Kanwar
|INC
|SARDARPURA
|Ashok Gehlot
|INC
|JODHPUR
|Manisha Panwar
|INC
|SOORSAGAR
|Suryakanta Vyas
|BJP
|LUNI
|Mahendra Vishnoi
|INC
|POKARAN
|Shale Mohammad
|INC
Keep a track of all the latest information coming in from Rajasthan with Hindustan Times.
Rajasthan Assembly Election: Full Coverage
Follow all the updates here:
- Dec 03, 2023 04:46 PM IST
Elections Results LIVE 2023: Narendra Modi hails results of Rajasthan, other states
"The election results of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh show that the people of India have faith only in the politics of good governance and development, their faith is in BJP. I heartily thank the family members of all these states, especially the mothers, sisters, daughters and our young voters, for showering their love, trust and blessings on the BJP...," Narendra Modi wrote on X.Dec 03, 2023 03:32 PM IST
Elections Results LIVE 2023: BJP wins 16 seats, ahead in 99 in Rajasthan
The BJP has been making its way to victory in Rajasthan with its candidates winning from 16 seats and leading in 99, while the Congress won from five constituencies and was leading in 64, the Election Commission trends said.Dec 03, 2023 02:25 PM IST
Rajasthan Election Result 2023 LIVE: Mahant Balaknath among frontrunners for CM post
Mahant Balaknath is being considered a frontrunner as the chief ministerial candidate. The latest trends showed the party crossing the halfway mark.Dec 03, 2023 01:46 PM IST
Rajasthan Election Result 2023 LIVE: Why did EC 'adjourn' poll for Karanpur?
Gurmeet Singh Koonar, the Congress candidate from Karanpur assembly constituency in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, died of Sepsis in November. He was 75. Koonar's death prompted the Election Commission to "adjourn" the election for the seat.Dec 03, 2023 12:02 PM IST
Rajasthan Election Result 2023 LIVE: Who are the BJP CM contenders?
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in Rajasthan and may be heading to form the next government in the state. The BJP has contested the elections without a chief ministerial face and in the name of prime minister Narendra Modi, who actively campaigned for the party in the state.
The list of probable CM contenders for the BJP In Rajasthan includes Vasundhara Raje, Satish Poonia, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Baba Balaknath, CP Joshi.Dec 03, 2023 10:31 AM IST
Rajasthan Star Candidates: Who is winning and where?
Here's where these Rajasthan star cardidates stand at this point:
Ashok Gehlot, from the Indian National Congress, is leading in Sardarpura.
Sachin Pilot, from the Indian National Congress, is leading in Tonk.
Pratap Singh Khachariy is leading Congress into the Civil Lines constituency.
Govind Singh Dotasara, from the Indian National Congress, is leading in Lacchmanga. READ MORE HEREDec 03, 2023 08:22 AM IST
Rajasthan Election Result 2023 LIVE: Counting begins for all Jodhpur area constituencies
Jodhpur area constitutes - Jodhpur, Phalodi, Lohawat, Shergarh, Sardarpura, Soorsagar, Luni, Pokaran.Dec 02, 2023 12:41 AM IST
