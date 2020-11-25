Rajasthan’s ACB arrests 4 Mumbai cops for allegedly taking bribe

india

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 16:14 IST

Rajasthan’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a sub-inspector and three constables of Mumbai Police for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh for not arresting a complainant’s father, the Bureau’s top official said Wednesday.

The accused were arrested red-handed from a hotel near Jaipur’s railway station Tuesday evening.

The arrested are sub-inspector Prashant Shide and constables Laxman, Subhash Pandurang and Sachin Ashok Gudke, posted in Borivali police station of Mumbai.

Director General of Police, ACB, BL Soni said one Aman Sharma had complained that the four Mumbai policemen had showed up at their place in search of their tenant Vinod claiming that a case of fraud had been filed against him Borivali police station.

While Vinod was not found in the house, the four policemen allegedly pressured Aman’s father to help them nab the tenant and threatened to arrest him instead if he did not oblige them. They also demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh not to arrest him.

Vinod, a cloth merchant, is a resident of Mumbai had been living in Jaipur for some time.

After verification, the ACB team laid a trap and arrested the accused policemen from a hotel near railway station.