Rajasthan: Tiger mauls man to death in Ranthambore

india

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 16:23 IST

A tiger mauled a man to death in a village in Ranthambore National Park, Sawai Madhopur on Thursday.

The incident took place in the Baler range of the national park in the afternoon.

The field director of the national park, Tikam Chand Verma, said, “The administration received information from the patrolling team that a tiger mauled a resident of Kanedi village in Khandar region along the national park.”

Authorities identified the victim as 40-year-old Pappu Gurjar but have not been able to identify the tiger so far, he said, adding that Kanedi village is situated on revenue land and lies on the periphery of the national park.

Verma said a patrolling team had warned the villagers that tigers could be moving close to their homes.

He said that prima facie it appeared that while the tiger attacked the man, it did not eat him.

“The wildlife department will provide compensation of Rs4 lakh to the family of the deceased man,” Verma said.