e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2021-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rajasthan: Tiger mauls man to death in Ranthambore

Rajasthan: Tiger mauls man to death in Ranthambore

Authorities said that while the tiger attacked the man, it did not eat him

india Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 16:23 IST
Aabshar H Quazi
Aabshar H Quazi
Hindustan Times, Kota
Representational photo.
Representational photo.(Sourced)
         

A tiger mauled a man to death in a village in Ranthambore National Park, Sawai Madhopur on Thursday.

The incident took place in the Baler range of the national park in the afternoon.

The field director of the national park, Tikam Chand Verma, said, “The administration received information from the patrolling team that a tiger mauled a resident of Kanedi village in Khandar region along the national park.”

Authorities identified the victim as 40-year-old Pappu Gurjar but have not been able to identify the tiger so far, he said, adding that Kanedi village is situated on revenue land and lies on the periphery of the national park.

Verma said a patrolling team had warned the villagers that tigers could be moving close to their homes.

He said that prima facie it appeared that while the tiger attacked the man, it did not eat him.

“The wildlife department will provide compensation of Rs4 lakh to the family of the deceased man,” Verma said.

tags
top news
India asks UK to arrest Gujarat’s Jaysukh Ranpariya for killing Jamnagar lawyer
India asks UK to arrest Gujarat’s Jaysukh Ranpariya for killing Jamnagar lawyer
Donald Trump says his term is ending, transition will be orderly
Donald Trump says his term is ending, transition will be orderly
Centre approves Rs28,400 crore industrial developmental scheme to boost J&K economy
Centre approves Rs28,400 crore industrial developmental scheme to boost J&K economy
US Congress certifies Joe Biden, Kamala Harris victory in US elections
US Congress certifies Joe Biden, Kamala Harris victory in US elections
Centre finalises vaccine transport module ahead of second nationwide dry run
Centre finalises vaccine transport module ahead of second nationwide dry run
Kerala Speaker and customs face off in gold smuggling case
Kerala Speaker and customs face off in gold smuggling case
Bihar man abducted at gunpoint and married forcefully in instance of ‘Pakadua Vivah’
Bihar man abducted at gunpoint and married forcefully in instance of ‘Pakadua Vivah’
‘I’m absolutely fine’: Sourav Ganguly walks out of Kolkata hospital | Watch
‘I’m absolutely fine’: Sourav Ganguly walks out of Kolkata hospital | Watch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In