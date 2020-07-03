e-paper
Home / India News / Rajasthan: Top bureaucrat changed 3 months before retirement

Rajasthan: Top bureaucrat changed 3 months before retirement

india Updated: Jul 03, 2020 13:13 IST
Rakesh Goswami
Rakesh Goswami
Hindustantimes
         

Jaipur: The Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government changed its top bureaucrat three months before his retirement in a major bureaucratic rejig late Thursday night, according to the list posted on the website of the department of personnel.

Rajeeva Swarup, a 1985-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, has been named the new chief secretary, but is due to retire in October.

The incumbent, DB Gupta, a 1983-batch IAS officer, who is due to retire in September, has not been given a posting.

Speculations are rife that Gupta may opt for voluntary retirement.

Swarup has been the additional chief secretary (ACS) of the state home department.

He has been busy issuing guidelines for lockdown restrictions, which were enforced across the nation from March 25 in a bid to contain the spread of the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

The latest transfers and postings of 103 officials will lead to major changes in other state government departments as well.

Rohit Kumar Singh, who was heading the state health department amid the viral outbreak, has been moved to the home department to replace Swarup.

Akhil Arora, principal secretary of social justice and empowerment department, has been named the new health principal secretary and a replacement for Singh.

Subodh Agrawal, who was ACS (Industries) and coordinated the movement of stranded migrant workers from other states amid the easing of lockdown restrictions, has been made ACS (Mines & Petroleum).

District collectors of 17 districts, including Jaipur, have been changed. Also, of the seven divisional commissioners, five have been changed.

Jaipur’s collector Joga Ram has been replaced by Antar Singh Nehra; divisional commissioner KC Verma replaced by Somnath Mishra; Zila Parishad chief executive officer (CEO) Bharti Dixit replaced by Athar Aamir Ul Shafi Khan.

